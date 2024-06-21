Isha Koppikar recalls feeling 'uncomfortable' while romancing older heroes on-screen: ‘Beti ki umar ki ladki k saath’

Isha Koppikar recently opened up about her struggling phase and challenges she faced in Bollywood. The actor, apart from sharing her MeToo story, also spoke about the discomfort while starring opposite older actors due to the age-gap between the lead couple. Isha, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan said that at times romancing elder actors felt like “hugging your father.” (Also read: Isha Koppikar reveals shocking casting couch experience, says A-lister asked her to meet alone) Isha Koppikar said that she felt uncomfortable romancing older actors in her movies.

Isha Koppikar weighs in on age-gap in Bollywood

Isha while recalling her experience in Hindi film industry opined, “You do feel uncomfortable when you work with someone 30 or 20 years older than you. I felt uncomfortable when I was working with elderly heroes. You don’t get the feeling like you are hugging your partner or lover, you feel like you are hugging your father. I used to feel that. I was new, I thought this was the norm. You are an actor; you focus on your part and forget they are elderly. You wouldn’t feel cringe with everyone, some of them had maintained themselves very well and wouldn’t look their age, but some obviously had that air and demeanor of a senior, due to age and experience in the industry”

She further said, “They should understand what they look and accordingly play the part. I hope this changes, because the audience is not foolish. I have seen them in theatres saying, ‘Ye kitna buddha lag raha hai, ghar pe baith; apni beti ki umar ki ladki saath romance kar raha hai.’ They say this bluntly, which is the truth. Because of social media, everyone knows this.”

About Isha Koppikar

Isha made her acting debut with the Telugu movie - W/o V. Vara Prasad. Her first Bollywood film was Fiza, starring Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor. She later featured in films like Company, Kaante, Pinjar, LOC Kargil, Kya Kool Hain Hum, 36 China Town and Hello. The actor was recently seen in Sivakarthikeyan-Rakul Preet Singh starrer Tamil science-fiction - Ayaalan.