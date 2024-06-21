Isha Koppikar reveals shocking casting couch experience, says A-lister asked her to meet alone

Isha Koppikar detailed some unpleasant experiences which she had to experience during the early years in the film industry. In a new interview with Siddharth Kannan, the actor got emotional talking about the incidents, when she was approached by an A-list actor to meet him alone. (Also read: Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang divorced in November last year; he confirms: 'I don't see why there should be confusion') Isha Koppikar is opening up about the dark side of the industry.

What Isha said

In the new interview, Isha said in Hindi, "One actor asked me to meet him alone, without my driver or anyone else, because there were rumours about him being involved with other actresses. He said, ‘There are already controversies about me, and the staff spreads rumours.’ But I refused him and told him that I couldn’t come alone. He was an A-list actor from the Hindi film industry. I must be around 22-23 years old that time.”

More details

She went on to add, “I was 18 when a secretary and an actor approached me for casting couch. They told me that to get work, you have to be ‘friendly' with actors. I am very friendly, but what does ‘friendly' mean? I am so friendly that Ekta Kapoor once told me to have some attitude.” She also added how many would touch her inappropriately and tell her to be friendly with the heroes in a sleazy manner.

Isha had made her Bollywood debut with the 1998 film Ek Tha Dil Ek Thi Dhadkan and went on to feature in films like Fiza, Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat, Company, Kaante, Pinjar, and Dil Ka Rishta. She also starred in Don opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

She married hotelier Timmy Narang in 2009. They reportedly fell in love after meeting at a gym. The duo had known each other for three years before they started dating. Isha and Timmy welcomed Rianna in July 2014, but the two parted ways earlier this year.