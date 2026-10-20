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Jackie Shroff attends event with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in first public appearance after shooting attack on son Tiger Shroff

Suniel Shetty expressed relief that Tiger Shroff was safe after shooting attack on his car in Juhu, injuring his driver, and shared a hug with Jackie Shroff.

Published on: Oct 20, 2026, 07:22:13 IST
By Riya Sharma
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The shooting attack on Tiger Shroff has sent shockwaves through the film industry. A day after the incident, his father, actor Jackie Shroff, attended the naming ceremony of Bappi Lahiri Marg in Mumbai, alongside Suniel Shetty and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Suniel also reacted to the attack, highlighting the importance of celebrity safety.

Jackie Shroff attends event a day after Tiger Shroff's firing incident

Jackie Shroff at an event with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
Jackie Shroff at an event with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Jackie was spotted at the event held to name a road in Mumbai after the late singer and composer Bappi Lahiri. The ceremony was attended by members of Bappi’s family. Jackie was seen holding his signature plant as he posed for photographs with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other guests. This marked his first public appearance since his son Tiger Shroff was fired at by three gunmen.

Deep Dive

What event did Jackie Shroff attend after the attack on Tiger Shroff?

Jackie Shroff attended the ceremony naming a Mumbai road after late singer and composer Bappi Lahiri. It was his first public appearance since the shooting incident involving his son.

Was Tiger Shroff injured in the shooting, and what happened to his driver?

Tiger escaped with minor abrasions, while his driver suffered a gunshot wound and was recovering. Tiger took the wheel after seeing that his driver had been injured.

How were the suspects in the Tiger Shroff shooting tracked and arrested?

Investigators used CCTV footage and technical evidence to trace the suspects’ route from Mumbai to Surat, where they boarded the Pune-Jaipur Express. Police arrested the three men aboard the train at Kota railway station.
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On Sunday, Tiger was returning from a football match in Juhu when three bike-borne gunmen opened fire at his car. While the actor escaped with minor abrasions, his driver suffered a gunshot wound. Tiger took the wheel after seeing his driver injured. Karan Veer Mehra, who had been playing football with Tiger, revealed that he was driving just behind the actor’s car and noticed spots of blood after the attack. Later, Tiger met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Visuals from their meeting showed bandages on the actor’s hand and chest.

The three assailants who allegedly shot at Tiger outside a football ground in Juhu were arrested by Rajasthan Police on Monday afternoon. They were apprehended aboard a Jaipur-bound express train at Kota Junction. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the media in Nagpur that the “cowards behind the attack would not be spared”. His deputy, Eknath Shinde, said the government would not shy away from using a “bullet-for-bullet police” response if necessary.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

jackie shrofftiger shroffdevendra fadnavis
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