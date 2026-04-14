Jackie Shroff loses cool at paparazzi asking for his reaction on Asha Bhosle’s death: ‘Ghar jaa’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on Monday, with her last rites taking place at the Shivaji Park Crematorium. Amid the sombre atmosphere, actor Jackie Shroff was seen losing his cool at paparazzi gathered outside her residence after they questioned him about his reaction to the singer’s passing. Asha Bhosle died at the age of 92 on April 12.

The actor strongly criticised the question, stating that it was inappropriate and ill-timed.

Jackie Shroff scolds paparazzi Several celebrities were spotted visiting Asha Bhosle's residence on Monday morning to pay their last respects to the legendary singer. Among them was Jackie Shroff. Later, he seemed to be getting miffed by the questions of the paparazzi stationed outside the residence and lost his cool before eventually schooling them.

When the photographers asked him to react to Asha Bhosle’s demise, Jackie scolded them, saying, “Kasha vatnar, konachi aai geli tar? Aamchi aai geli hai. Kasa vatel manje, tera bolne ka matlab hai, kesa lagta hai maa kisi ki gayi to kesa lagta hai. (How would it feel if someone’s mother passes away? Our mother is gone. What do you mean by asking how it feels, how does it feel when someone loses their mother)?"

To this, the paparazzi reacted, saying, “Bura hi lagta hai (You feel bad)."

Following this, Jackie said, “Bas, khatam ho gaya baat. Hi time nahi re bolaycha, rahu de dada, ghar jaa. (That’s it, the matter ends there. This is not the time to say such things, let it be, brother, go home)."