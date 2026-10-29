Janhvi Kapoor finally confirms she is dating Shikhar Pahariya, reveals marriage plans on Koffee With Karan

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya have been rumoured to be dating for a long time. However, neither has publicly confirmed their relationship. Now, during her recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, Janhvi has finally admitted to dating Shikhar and shared her plans for marriage.

Janhvi Kapoor on marriage plans with Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor confirms relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, when Karan Johar asked Janhvi whether she was officially dating Shikhar, she confirmed it and added, "I always thought about why everyone is so cagey about it. Obviously I don't want nazar, and I don't want to be overly explicit about what's happening in my personal life. I just think it's overrated to be like 'let no one ever know'. So it's kind of boring to tiptoe around it, and it's not a big deal."

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Varun Dhawan also spoke about Janhvi's admiration for Shikhar, recalling how he once "baby-sat" the two of them during a turbulent flight. Karan also asked Janhvi about marriage, to which she gave a clear answer: “Not for another two-three years for sure.” She added that they were in a good place, despite break-ups happening all around them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} During the conversation, Janhvi also recalled Shikhar's support after her mother, Sridevi, died. She revealed that although they were not romantically involved at the time, Shikhar, who was studying in London, left halfway through his semester and returned to Mumbai to be by her side. She also revealed that Shikhar stayed with a friend in Juhu rather than at his own home so that he could be available to her whenever she needed him. About Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the conversation, Janhvi also recalled Shikhar's support after her mother, Sridevi, died. She revealed that although they were not romantically involved at the time, Shikhar, who was studying in London, left halfway through his semester and returned to Mumbai to be by her side. She also revealed that Shikhar stayed with a friend in Juhu rather than at his own home so that he could be available to her whenever she needed him. About Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Janhvi and Shikhar have known each other since their teens. In an earlier interview, the actor revealed that he had been part of her life since she was around 15 or 16, describing them as each other's support system. Their relationship has often attracted attention, with the two being spotted together at family gatherings, temple visits and public events.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Although they kept their relationship largely private, their social media interactions and Janhvi's public displays of affection towards Shikhar fuelled speculation about their romance. From wearing a necklace bearing his nickname to sporting customised T-shirts featuring his name and pictures, Janhvi has often publicly expressed her affection for him. Boney Kapoor has also expressed his fondness for Shikhar.

The couple were subsequently rumoured to be planning to marry in 2026, but Boney denied the reports in May.