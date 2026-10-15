‘Biopic of my life will never be made’: Salman Khan says the stories about his life will go with him to the grave on Koffee With Karan season 9
Salman Khan got candid about his career and journey in the film industry on the first episode of Koffee With Karan season 9.
Salman Khan was in a fun mood as he arrived on Koffee With Karan season 9, hosted by Karan Johar. The star spoke about his desire to have children, talked about his recent schooling of paparazzi, and then caught up with Karisma Kapoor for the Rapid Fire round. Karisma asked him a question about who will he pick to direct his biopic if one were ever made. The options were Sooraj Barjatya, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and David Dhawan. Salman had the perfect response to the fun question.
Salman's response
Explaining his choices, the actor said, “Depending, if you want to make a comedy on my life then David Dhawan. If you want to make traditional tragic love story, then would be Sanjay Leela Bhansali. If you want to make this beautiful love story after love story after love story, it would be Sooraj Barjatya.” He then said that Kabir Khan would be perfect if it were to be an action-packed love story on his life.
However, he had the last word on the subject as he added, "But, a biopic of my life will never be made. My life will go to my grave.”
More comments about his personal life
Deep Dive
Meanwhile, Karan also made sure to ask Salman: ‘Are you still a virgin?’ Salman laughed at this and said that he had made that statement in a way of saying that he does not want to talk about his dating life or his relationships. “Because you keep on saying, ‘You are dating so-and-so’… and you never know that this is the person who is going to be in your life for the rest of your life. And then that person goes ahead and gets married to somebody else. I always had this from the time I was 15-16,” he said.
He added that it was his father, Salim Khan, who had advised him to keep his bedroom talk within the bedroom and not bring it to the living room. But the actor said, “I don't think people don't want to be with you. I will have children at some given point in time. Nobody stopped me either. One cannot be complaining that I wanted this and the whole world went against me and that is the reason why I could not be with a partner. I cannot blame anyone else.”
Salman will next be seen in the war drama film Maatrubhumi (co-starring Chitrangada Singh) and the action thriller Monster. He is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 20.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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