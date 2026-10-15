‘Biopic of my life will never be made’: Salman Khan says the stories about his life will go with him to the grave on Koffee With Karan season 9

However, he had the last word on the subject as he added, "But, a biopic of my life will never be made. My life will go to my grave.”

Explaining his choices, the actor said, “Depending, if you want to make a comedy on my life then David Dhawan. If you want to make traditional tragic love story, then would be Sanjay Leela Bhansali. If you want to make this beautiful love story after love story after love story, it would be Sooraj Barjatya.” He then said that Kabir Khan would be perfect if it were to be an action-packed love story on his life.

Salman Khan was in a fun mood as he arrived on Koffee With Karan season 9, hosted by Karan Johar . The star spoke about his desire to have children, talked about his recent schooling of paparazzi, and then caught up with Karisma Kapoor for the Rapid Fire round. Karisma asked him a question about who will he pick to direct his biopic if one were ever made. The options were Sooraj Barjatya, Kabir Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and David Dhawan. Salman had the perfect response to the fun question.

Meanwhile, Karan also made sure to ask Salman: ‘Are you still a virgin?’ Salman laughed at this and said that he had made that statement in a way of saying that he does not want to talk about his dating life or his relationships. “Because you keep on saying, ‘You are dating so-and-so’… and you never know that this is the person who is going to be in your life for the rest of your life. And then that person goes ahead and gets married to somebody else. I always had this from the time I was 15-16,” he said.

He added that it was his father, Salim Khan, who had advised him to keep his bedroom talk within the bedroom and not bring it to the living room. But the actor said, “I don't think people don't want to be with you. I will have children at some given point in time. Nobody stopped me either. One cannot be complaining that I wanted this and the whole world went against me and that is the reason why I could not be with a partner. I cannot blame anyone else.”