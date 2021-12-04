Janhvi Kapoor, at HTLS 2021, says she's been criticised her whole life: 'I gave it a lot of value at one point'

Janhvi Kapoor, speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021, said she has been subjected to criticism her whole life. The actor, who is the daughter of late actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, said that her family is now accustomed to criticism.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Roohi star comes from an entertainment family. While Sridevi was an actor, Boney Kapoor has produced a number of films in different languages. Her uncles Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor are also actors. Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor also intends on pursuing a career in acting.

Speaking about the impact of social media criticism in her life, Janhvi said that previously, she used to give ‘a lot of value’ but realised that it has its positives and negatives. “I gave it a lot of value at one point because I told myself it was important to understand the pulse of what the audience wants, what they're saying, where I'm lacking, what I need to work on. I thought social media was a great platform to try and gauge that. But it has its positives and negatives. One also needs to identify that although many people are on social media, that still isn't the majority of people's voice. It's a huge part of what they're thinking but they are many things to take into account, there are many variables. I'm used to the critiquing. I think I've been used to it my whole life. We as a family have been used to it for a long time but you try to take from it what you can,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor reacts to those who have ‘problems with her gym shorts’; Anil Kapoor says paps don’t want to click him

Her uncle, actor Anil Kapoor, who was also speaking at the summit added that while he and his family are also subjected to trolling, he isn't as affected by it as Janhvi or even his daughter Sonam Kapoor are.

“When I feel certain kind of trolling is happening to any member of my family, not only me because obviously I being in films for so many years I am completely thick skin, (trolling) affects me but not as much as it would affect Janhvi or Sonam or Rhea Kapoor or Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor or Arjun Kapoor. I am sure they get much more affected by it. But the younger generation is learning much faster on how to tackle this social media,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}