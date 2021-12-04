Janhvi Kapoor reacts to those who have ‘problems with her gym shorts’; Anil Kapoor says paps don’t want to click him

Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor did not mince words when they talked about the relevance of social media in their lives at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Speaking with Hindustan Times’ Managing Editor, Entertainment and Lifestyle, Sonal Kalra, Anil also candidly blamed the paparazzi for clicking only Janhvi's pictures outside the gym and not his.

Janhvi confessed that she is completely flattered by how her fans are willing to look at her post gym pictures when she is all sweaty, and even like them. She said at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021, "People tell me that they have seen all my gym looks. I want to tell them that’s not the only thing I do. You need to take it with a pinch of salt. I find it extremely flattering. It’s attention. If some people have a problem with my gym shorts and how I am looking, that’s okay because that’s not my job, that’s a consequence of my job.”

Anil Kapoor reacted to the same and complained how his gym looks don't find any interest among the paparazzi. “They don’t want to take my pictures, they only want Janhvi’s pics. Otherwise, I will also go in front of the gym for pictures,” he joked.

Janhvi however did confess the impact social media has in her life. “I gave it a lot of value at one point. I told myself it was important to understand the pulse of the audience, what they are saying, where I am lacking, what I need to work on. But it has its positives and negatives,” she said.

Hinting about being trolled for her work, she said, “I am used to critiquing, I have been used to it my whole life. We as a family have been used to it.”

Anil added that he is proud of every member of his family for how they have been connected on social media and bond with each other at get-togethers. “Really appreciate my nieces and nephews that they are so close to each other, despite the dark social media. My nieces and nephews are so close to each other in this world which has become much more difficult, competitive. In spite of what is happening, I can see them very normal and I am very proud of every member of my family,” he said.

Talking about his family in particular, Anil made a reference to his younger daughter Rhea and said, “I have learnt so much from what Rhea has picked from Instagram. Even my wife, who was completely away from any kind of media, she is also on Instagram. There are so many talents using Instagram to promote the work they are doing."

Rolling out some advice on the same, he however, added that our family life should not be affected and our priorities should be clear when it comes to using social media. “Ignorance is bliss when trolling is happening,” he said.