Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan feast on kulfi after visiting gurudwara with Amrita Singh ahead of HTL 2021. See pics

Sara Ali Khan shared a series of pictures and videos from her Delhi visit on Instagram. Sara's mother Amrita Singh, her friend Janhvi Kapoor and Atrangi Re Director Aanand L. Rai were spotted in her Instagram Stories. Janhvi is currently in Delhi to participate in Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2021.

In the first Instagram Story, Sara can be seen with Aanand at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. She starts the video by saying, “Namaste darshakon. Rinku (name of her character in Atrangi Re) pohoch gayi hai Delhi aur Rinku ke peeche chupne ki koshish kar rahe hain Anand Ji. Anand Ji mere darshakon ko namaste kahiye (Namaste viewers, Rinku has reached Delhi and Anand ji is trying to hide behind Rinku. Anand Ji please say namaste to my viewers.)

Sara Ali Khan shares a video with Atrangi Re director Aanand L. Rai.(Instagram)

She then shared a picture with her mother Amrita Singh. The mother-daughter duo was seen visiting Delhi's famous Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, which is located near Connaught Place.

Sara Ali Khan with Amrita Singh.(Instagram)

Sara also shared a boomerang video with her friend Janhvi Kapoor. In the video, Sara can be seen eating a kulfi and smiling while Janhvi looks at her with confusion. With the clip, Sara wrote, “J bird is J.”

Sara Ali Khan shares a boomerang video with Janhvi Kapoor.(Instagram)

In another picture shared by Sara, she can be seen having lunch at a restaurant at Delhi's Pandara Road. She captioned the picture, “My Chaka Chak family [heart emoji] Because food is the best celebration.”

Sara Ali Khan enjoys lunch at Delhi's Pandara Road. (Instagram)

Sara is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Atrangi Re. The Aanand L Rai movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in lead roles. In the film, Sara will be playing the role of a Bihari girl named Rinku who continues to be in love with both her husband (played by Dhanush) and her lover (played by Akshay). The film is scheduled to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.