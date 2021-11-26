Anil Kapoor's ‘last day of treatment' in Germany post prompts a reaction from Masaba Gupta; fan says ‘you are so fit’

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor posted a video from his last day of stay in Germany. The actor also disclosed that he is all set to get his ‘last treatment’ done by a German doctor.

In the video, Anil is captured wearing a long black coat, black cap and black trousers. He captioned it, “A perfect walk in the snow! Last day in Germany! On my way to see Dr. Muller for my last day of treatment! So thankful to him for his magic magical touch!”

The video captures Anil walking on the road and later on the pavement amid snowfall. He added the song Phir Se Udd Chala in the background.

Anil's Jug Jugg Jeeyo co-actor Neetu Kapoor commented on the video with clapping emojis. Actor Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba Gupta wrote, “Anil uncle how do we beat your content.” One fan commented with a dialogue from his 1995 film Trimurti and wrote, “Kal shyam aur thi, aaj shyam aur hai ... kal thikaane aur the, aaj manzil aur hai #trimurti.”

Some fans enquired about the treatment bit he mentioned in the post. One person asked, “What treatment? You are so fit. Wishing you well." Another one said, “Sir aapne last year toh bola that ki Dr. Muller ne poora cure kar diya aapko? I hope you are ok? (Sir last year you told us that Dr. Muller cured your ailment completely? I hope you are okay?)"

Last year, Anil revealed on social media that he suffered from Achilles Tendinitis for over 10 years. In a social media post, Anil had written that he recovered from the condition without undergoing any surgery with the help of Dr. Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt. Anil wrote: “I had been suffering from an Achilles’ tendon issue for over 10 years... Doctors around the world had told me that surgery was my only option...Dr. Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments, took me from limping to walking to running to finally skipping...without any surgery.”

Read More: Anil Kapoor: I was born in, belong to and will take my last breath in Bollywood

Anil will next be seen next in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. In the film, he will be sharing screen space with actors Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani among others. The cast has already finished shooting for the film and the comedy-drama is set to release next year.