When Rishi Kapoor told Neetu Kapoor: 'I'll only date you, never get married to you'

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's teenage romance bloomed in 1975 and the two grew stronger with time, until April 30, 2020, when Rishi died after battling cancer for two years.

During their appearance on the first season of Koffee With Karan, when host Johar asked Rishi, what keeps them going strong, Rishi had said, "It has always been Neetu who has made all the efforts, I have always been a difficult man." He also said that when his career began, they used to work together and spend most of their time with each other, but at that time, they never got attracted to each other and Neetu was more of a friend to him. He used to share his stories and experiences with her and cry on her shoulder whenever he used to break up with someone.

Rishi realised his love for Neetu when he went to Paris to shoot for Barood and at that time, Neetu was in Kashmir shooting for Kabhi Kabhie. Away from Neetu, he felt lonely and within a few days, he realised that he is in love with her and telegrammed her 'Ye Sikhni badi yaad aati hai (I really miss the Sikhni).' Neetu, who also had feelings for him, got the telegram and excitedly showed it to Yash and Pam Chopra.

After the couple started dating, Rishi told Neetu, "I'll only date you, I'll never get married to you." But the couple then dated for five years before finally tying the knot. Just a few months before the wedding, Neetu telegrammed all her directors and co-actors that she'll be leaving the industry soon.

Rishi and Neetu also went through a rough patch a few years after their marriage. Talking about it he said, "Every relationship goes through such turmoils but eventually comes out of it, our relationship was no different." He added, "I was being very difficult then, but Neetu absorbed all the shocks I gave her well. And held onto me." In response to that Neetu said, "Rishi has always been a very good husband and a very good father, so no matter what happened I knew what I wanted from him and held onto him."