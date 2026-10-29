Janhvi Kapoor's cheeky dating advice to Veer Pahariya on Koffee With Karan has internet calling it a dig at Tara Sutaria

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, along with her Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-star Varun Dhawan, appeared on the Koffee With Karan couch on Wednesday. During the rapid-fire round, Janhvi offered cheeky dating advice to Veer Pahariya, and the internet thinks it was a jibe at his ex-girlfriend, Tara Sutaria.

Janhvi Kapoor's dating advice to Veer Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor takes a dig at Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's relationship on KWK.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the latest episode, Janhvi finally acknowledged her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Karan Johar then pointed out that the couple had stayed together despite being surrounded by break-ups. During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Janhvi what dating advice she would give Veer Pahariya. She quipped, "Never take her to a concert."

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} While Janhvi did not elaborate, the internet was convinced this was a shade at Tara Sutaria, Veer's ex. The two reportedly parted ways in January after dating for less than a year. The split came soon after Veer's reaction to Tara's on-stage interaction with AP Dhillon at his concert went viral. In December 2025, Tara joined AP Dhillon on stage during his Mumbai concert for a performance. A clip showed the singer hugging the actor and giving her a peck on the cheek. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Janhvi did not elaborate, the internet was convinced this was a shade at Tara Sutaria, Veer's ex. The two reportedly parted ways in January after dating for less than a year. The split came soon after Veer's reaction to Tara's on-stage interaction with AP Dhillon at his concert went viral. In December 2025, Tara joined AP Dhillon on stage during his Mumbai concert for a performance. A clip showed the singer hugging the actor and giving her a peck on the cheek. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Several viewers reacted on social media. One comment read, “She's clearly throwing shade at Tara.” Another commented, “She was highkey mean here while pretending to be a girl's girl; practice what you preach, Janhvi. Disgusting.”

About Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria's relationship

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Actors Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya reportedly began dating in early 2025, with rumours about their relationship gaining momentum after they were spotted together on outings and were said to have holidayed together in Italy. The couple publicly confirmed their relationship on Instagram in July that year. They broke up six months later.

Some social media users speculated that Veer appeared uncomfortable at the AP Dhillon concert. Tara subsequently criticised what she described as false narratives and paid PR campaigns, while Veer clarified that the footage of his reaction had been taken from a different part of the concert. The exact reason for their breakup remains unknown.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming work

Janhvi was last seen in the Telugu film Peddi. The film faced criticism over the sexualisation of her character. The film underperformed, collecting ₹341 crore worldwide at the box office. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film starred Ram Charan in the lead.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Janhvi will next be seen in Lag Jaa Gale alongside Tiger Shroff and Lakshya. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film is directed by Raj Mehta. The action entertainer is expected to release in summer 2027. The actor is also reportedly part of Atlee's upcoming film Raaka. Starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, the film is said to be a sci-fi action epic. Backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, the project is currently in production.