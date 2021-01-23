Jasmin Bhasin may return on Bigg Boss 14, Nick Jonas praises The White Tiger
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas for The White Tiger praise and the wine: 'Best husband ever'
Actor Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her new Netflix film, The White Tiger, online for the last couple of days. The film has been winning praise but the actor is clearly elated about her husband Nick Jonas' support and applause.
Rajeev Khandelwal on Remo D'Souza disowning his film: 'I didn't ask for explanation'
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has spoken about several unfortunate incidents that have taken place in his professional life -- from being conned into doing roles he never signed up for, to his producer distancing himself from his film.
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan addresses question on marrying Pavitra Punia, says naysayers will find out ‘how real it is’
Eijaz Khan, who fell in love with his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Pavitra Punia, said that his father has given his stamp of approval to their relationship. He said that she has also met other members of his family and also spoke about the possibility of them getting married.
Kay Kay Menon reveals first look of Special OPS spinoff, a 'universe' is planned
Director Neeraj Pandey announced an entire universe of stories set within the world of Special OPS, starting with a spinoff featuring Kay Kay Menon's Himmat Singh.
Jasmin Bhasin to reunite with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14: report
Jasmin Bhasin’s Bigg Boss 14 eviction earlier this month was one of the most heartbreaking exits from the show, which moved even host Salman Khan to tears. Her best friend, Aly Goni, was inconsolable and needed his inhaler to regain composure. There might be a reason for him to rejoice, as a new report suggests that she will re-enter next month.
Hrithik Roshan shares bearded look from new commercial, see pic
Salman Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar spotted post Antim shoot, see here
Alia Bhatt sets the mood for the weekend: 'Can't get out of bed kinda day'
Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas for The White Tiger praise and the wine
Rajeev Khandelwal on Remo disowning his film: 'Didn't ask for explanation'
- Rajeev Khandelwal has spoken about the time when Remo D'Souza publicly denied having any involvement with a film they made.
Disha Patani dances up a storm to Saweetie's Tap In. Watch video
Sara drops appreciation post for 'bhaiya mere' Ibrahim, goes on bike ride
- Actor Sara Ali Khan shared a special appreciation post for her brother, Ibrahim. Check it out here.
Gurmeet Choudhary’s 2021 plans: My goal is to do five films this year
Renuka Shahane: I want my women to talk about things not related to men or romance!
Fresh on-screen pairings in Bollywood to look out for in 2021
Swara says she doesn't believe in ‘bullying' others into having a political view
Ali Fazal says Richa Chadha has ‘outdone’ herself in Madam Chief Minister
Mahesh Bhatt won't be involved in Vishesh Films' future, brother Mukesh says
- Vishesh Films will henceforth be run by Mukesh Bhatt's children. His brother, Mahesh Bhatt, has surrendered his position as Creative Consultant.
Irrfan's wife gives stirring speech at IFFI: 'First time I've come out of home'
- Irrfan Khan's son and wife, Babil Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, attended a special screening in his honour at IFFI Goa. Sutapa delivered a stirring speech, Babil shared pictures.
