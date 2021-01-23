Jasmin Bhasin may return on Bigg Boss 14, Nick Jonas praises The White Tiger

Here are top entertainment news stories.

Priyanka Chopra thanks Nick Jonas for The White Tiger praise and the wine: 'Best husband ever'

Actor Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her new Netflix film, The White Tiger, online for the last couple of days. The film has been winning praise but the actor is clearly elated about her husband Nick Jonas' support and applause.

Rajeev Khandelwal on Remo D'Souza disowning his film: 'I didn't ask for explanation'

Actor Rajeev Khandelwal has spoken about several unfortunate incidents that have taken place in his professional life -- from being conned into doing roles he never signed up for, to his producer distancing himself from his film.

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan addresses question on marrying Pavitra Punia, says naysayers will find out ‘how real it is’

Eijaz Khan, who fell in love with his Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Pavitra Punia, said that his father has given his stamp of approval to their relationship. He said that she has also met other members of his family and also spoke about the possibility of them getting married.

Kay Kay Menon reveals first look of Special OPS spinoff, a 'universe' is planned

Director Neeraj Pandey announced an entire universe of stories set within the world of Special OPS, starting with a spinoff featuring Kay Kay Menon's Himmat Singh.

Jasmin Bhasin to reunite with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14: report

Jasmin Bhasin’s Bigg Boss 14 eviction earlier this month was one of the most heartbreaking exits from the show, which moved even host Salman Khan to tears. Her best friend, Aly Goni, was inconsolable and needed his inhaler to regain composure. There might be a reason for him to rejoice, as a new report suggests that she will re-enter next month.

