Kay Kay Menon reveals first look of Special OPS spinoff, a 'universe' is planned

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey will spearhead an entire 'universe' of Special OPS shows, poised to kick off with Special OPS season 1.5: The Himmat Story - a spin-off series featuring Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh.

Special Ops season 1.5: The Himmat Story goes back in time to 2001 and tells the origin story of Himmat Singh. Much like Special Ops, this series will also be shot across multiple international locations. It will be released later this year.

Neeraj Pandey said in a statement, “Special OPS was conceptualized as a universe which will go beyond the regular narratives of linear seasons and conventional storytelling; and the ensemble of cast and characters does lend itself extremely well. The response by the audiences demanded that we embark on the journey. We are starting off with a unique Special Ops 1.5; which is neither a prequel nor a sequel and with this the audience will be witnessing the backstory of the main protagonist Himmat Singh. The series will start with Himmat Singh being assigned to another case, but the deflection point is the same parliament attack that started the series of events. It will be narrated across the episodes approximately an hour long each.”

Actor Kay Kay Menon added, “If you thought that you had seen the best of Himmat Singh, you need to wait for Special Ops 1.5 - it is a terrific redemption story. While it’s not a prequel to Special OPS, there is some interesting history about the character that will unfold. As an actor I strive to do different things and being part of a new universe is very exciting.”

All shows that will be a part of the Special OPS Universe will release exclusively for subscribers of Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

