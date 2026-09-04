Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? review: Arshad Warsi does the heavy lifting in a comedy film with tired gags

Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? review

Cast: Arshad Warsi, Vijay Raaz, Pooja Chopra, Brijendra Kala and Atul Parchure.

Director: Abhishek Dogra

Rating: ★★.5

Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? review: Arshad Warsi tries to rescue a comedy running on old gags.

Filmmakers often assume that assembling a cast of good comic actors is enough to guarantee laughs. It isn't. If the writing doesn't give them enough ammunition, even the sharpest performers can only do so much... unless they are expected to start performing circus tricks. And the same applies to non-comedy films too. Just look at Devashish Makhija's Gandhari, which has dropped on OTT this week and has little going for it beyond the casting of some decent actors. Thankfully, Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? fares slightly better. It is more than its mouthful of a title, (earlier a crisper Jeevan Beema Yojana)

Plot

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Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the story (by Vivek Varma) revolves around Yojana (Sanjeeda Shaikh), who returns home after attending the cremation of her husband, Jeevan (Arshad Warsi). Except, he is actually alive and well. It turns out that Yojana and Jeevan had cremated his lookalike, Bheema, in order to claim Jeevan’s insurance money and pay off their loans. Their plan, however, goes haywire when two goons, Vinayak (Vijay Raaz) and Manu (Brijendra Kala), turn up at their doorstep. They believe the man at the centre of the mess is actually Bheema, who has allegedly stolen their diamonds and gone on the run while posing as Vinayak. Confused yet? The film wants you to be. So, is the man really Bheema? What happened to Jeevan? And where exactly are those diamonds? Watch the film to find out.

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Movie Review Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? 2.5/5 Yojana returns home after attending her husband Jeevan’s cremation, only to find him very much alive. The couple had actually cremated Jeevan’s lookalike, Bheema, to claim his insurance money and clear their debts. What follows is a chaotic chain of events. Director Abhishek Dogra Cast Arshad Warsi, Vijay Raaz, Pooja Chopra, Brijendra Kala and Atul Parchure. Verdict Overall, Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? is hardly a classic, but it knows that the easiest way to keep a comedy alive is to keep moving.

What works and what does not

{{^usCountry}} The setting is confined to a single house, with all the aforementioned actors occupying every frame. The story kicks off on an urgent note. After all, what could be more urgent- and, for the dead man, already too late- than a funeral as the opening shot? Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006) comes to mind as another film that managed to turn tragedy into comedy right from the opening sequence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The setting is confined to a single house, with all the aforementioned actors occupying every frame. The story kicks off on an urgent note. After all, what could be more urgent- and, for the dead man, already too late- than a funeral as the opening shot? Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006) comes to mind as another film that managed to turn tragedy into comedy right from the opening sequence. {{/usCountry}}

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The first half keeps things moving, with a handful of one-liners that land. More importantly, it is the cast that does much of the heavy lifting, bringing enough energy to keep the proceedings light and watchable even when the writing occasionally runs out of steam. The film also avoids spending too much time on elaborate backstories.

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The second half largely follows the same template, and also the same shortcomings. The biggest hindrance is that the gags begin to feel repetitive rather quickly. A few scenes also drag on longer than they should. And then there’s the obligatory running toilet humour gag. It’s a device that has been done to death in Hindi comedy, can we just stop with it already?

Performances

Performance wise, it's Arshad Warsi who keeps the energy of the film intact from start to finish in a double role. Sanjeeda Shaikh matches Arshad's energy as his wife, and does well. Pooja Chopra as Yashika, Jeevan's landlord, is also good. Vijay Raaz and Brijendra Kala have good chemistry on screen but their act gets monotonous after a point in the film.

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Verdict

Overall, Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? is hardly a classic, but it knows that the easiest way to keep a comedy alive is to keep moving. The writing runs out of steam in places, and some gags could have been sent into early retirement, but the actors ensure that the film remains largely watchable. It’s the kind of chaotic comedy that doesn’t demand too much from you, and thankfully, doesn’t take itself too seriously either.