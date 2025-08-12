John Abraham says Chhaava, The Kashmir Files tried to ‘politically sway’ audiences: 'I’ll never make such films’

Actor John Abraham is gearing up for the release of his upcoming geopolitical thriller Tehran, inspired by the 2012 bombing targeting Israeli diplomats in New Delhi. As anticipation builds for the film’s 14 August premiere on ZEE5, John has sparked a conversation of his own, this time about the growing wave of nationalist cinema in India. While acknowledging the success of movies like Chhaava and The Kashmir Files, John Abraham remains dedicated to telling stories without political bias, prioritising artistic integrity over commercial appeal.

John Abraham on Chhaava, The Kashmir Files

In an interview with India Today, John addressed the rising popularity of politically charged films such as Chhaava and The Kashmir Files, both of which have garnered massive box office success but drew criticism for their polarising content.

“We need censorship, but the way it has been overseen… It’s a bit of a question mark. They have been good with us, but I have also been responsible for the way I have made my films. I am not right or left wing. I am apolitical. What is worrying to me is that right-wing films find a huge audience, and that’s when you ask yourself as a filmmaker, what line will you toe—am I going to take the commercial line or stay true to what I want to say? I have chosen the latter.”

When asked whether he’d consider making films like Chhaava or The Kashmir Files, John was unequivocal. “I haven’t seen Chhaava, but I know that people have loved it—and also The Kashmir Files. But when films are made with the intent to sway people in a hyper-political environment and such films find an audience, that is scary for me. To answer your question, no, I have never been tempted, and I will never make those kinds of films.”

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, tells the story of Sambhaji Maharaj, the Maratha ruler who fought against the Mughal Empire. Despite being one of the biggest hits of the year with earnings nearing ₹800 crore, the film has faced backlash for historical inaccuracies. Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files—which explores the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits—won the National Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration, but also ignited widespread political debate.

John's upcoming projects

Directed by Arun Gopalan and produced by Maddock Films, Tehran's story follows ACP Rajeev Kumar (played by John) as he’s pulled into an international crisis involving India, Israel, and Iran.

The film is inspired by the attack that injured Israeli diplomat Tal Yehoshua Koren in 2012. Despite being denied a theatrical release due to political sensitivities surrounding Iran and Israel, John remains committed to telling bold, issue-driven stories. He admitted it was “heartbreaking” to skip cinemas but promised that Tehran delivers a gripping, grounded narrative.