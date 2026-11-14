Josh actor Sharad Kapoor appeals for work after leg injury, gets emotional over four pet dogs moved to welfare centre

Actor Sharad Kapoor is going through a difficult time, both personally and professionally. The actor, who became widely known for playing the antagonist Prakash Sharma opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Josh (2000), recently broke down while speaking about having to part with his four pet dogs. A video of the emotional moment has been circulating on social media, with many expressing concern for the actor.

Sharad Kapoor says he hopes to bring his dogs home

Josh actor Sharad Kapoor makes emotional appeal for work, opens up about leg injury and separation from pet dogs.

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According to his friend Hema Choudhary, founder of the Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, Sharad is currently dealing with health issues and needs time to recover. The dogs have therefore been temporarily moved to a welfare centre run by the Mumbai-based non-profit YODA, where they will be cared for.

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Sharad, however, has no plans of parting with his dogs permanently. In the video, the actor spoke about how difficult the separation has been for him and said he hopes to bring them home once he moves into a new bungalow. “Right now, there is a bit of a situation at my home. After this house, when I get my new bungalow, I am going to tell YODA, ‘Please give my babies back because I cannot live without them,’” he said. “As an actor, I am such an emotional person. How can we be cruel to someone? We are here to love people and give love to them.”

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Sharad Kapoor opens up about Barcelona injury, wants to return to acting

{{^usCountry}} In another video shared by actor Jaya Bhattacharya, Sharad opened up about the injury that has kept him away from acting. The actor said he hurt his leg while playing football during a visit to Barcelona. Recalling how it happened, he admitted that he had walked onto the field feeling a little too confident about his football skills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another video shared by actor Jaya Bhattacharya, Sharad opened up about the injury that has kept him away from acting. The actor said he hurt his leg while playing football during a visit to Barcelona. Recalling how it happened, he admitted that he had walked onto the field feeling a little too confident about his football skills. {{/usCountry}}

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“I went to play football in Barcelona like a fool. There were big players in the team. I thought I was also an intense player. Suddenly I started thinking of myself as Messi,” he recounted. He then described how a collision with another player left him with a serious injury. “This one guy, his foot touched mine during the game. As soon as his foot touched mine, I understood that it's gonna be a solid injury.” According to the actor, his doctor has advised him to take two months to recover.

While he is still recovering, Sharad is eager to get back to work. In his appeal to the industry, the actor made it clear that he is not seeking financial assistance but wants to be considered for good roles and to have the opportunity to return to the screen. “I want to appeal to the centre that I am just looking for good work. And I need your support... A little bit of moral support is also enough for me. I am a brilliant actor, and you know that. For a fact. Money is not the issue,” he stated.

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Sharad hopes to resume work by January and is open to exploring opportunities across film, television, and OTT. He also expressed his willingness to work with streaming platforms such as Netflix and JioHotstar.

Sharad Kapoor's career

Sharad Kapoor began his acting career with Dastak in 1996 and later featured in films such as Lakshya, LOC: Kargil and Jai Ho. However, it was his role as the antagonist Prakash Sharma in Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Josh that made a lasting impression on audiences. His performance in the film also earned him a Filmfare nomination for Best Actor in a Negative Role.