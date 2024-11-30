Actor Sharad Kapoor accused of molesting woman, FIR filed

Actor Sharad Kapoor has been accused of molestation by a 32-year-old woman who claimed he invited her to his home under the guise of discussing a project. She alleged that the actor made unwanted advances and sent lewd messages. (Also read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces allegations of sexual battery and acting like 'devil' in new bombshell lawsuit) Sharad Kapoor has acted in films like Josh and Lakshya.

FIR filed on actor Sharad Kapoor

The Khar Police have filed a case against him under sections 74, 75, and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and he has been summoned for questioning regarding the allegations.

According to the police officials, the incident reportedly occurred on November 26, 2024, when the victim was invited to the actor's office under the pretence of discussing work on video reels.

The statement

An FIR was filed against the actor on grounds of sexual harrasment by Mumbai Police on November 27. A statement has been recorded against the actor as well by the complainant. "Upon arrival, she claimed Kapoor was inappropriately dressed and attempted to assault her. Following the incident, she received obscene messages from Kapoor, including a voice note that further distressed her. The victim has sought legal action against him, highlighting the need for accountability in the entertainment industry," as per Police officials.

There has been no comment or official statement recorded from the actor on the allegations that have been made against him so far.

Sharad made his acting debut in Bollywood with the film, Mera Pyara Bharat in 1994. He has worked with most stars in the industry, although he is mostly known for acting in supoorting roles and in antagonistic parts. He has acted in several films like Josh which co-starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Dastak and Hrithik Roshan-starrer Lakshya. Some of his most recent work include starring in the political drama Jai Ho, starring Salman Khan.

(With inputs from ANI)