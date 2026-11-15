Josh actor Sharad Kapoor seeks work after battling depression and health issues, says he needs help ‘financially, morally, and mentally’

Sharad Kapoor is hoping to return to acting after being away from work for the past few years due to health issues and depression. The actor, best known for playing Prakash Sharma in Shah Rukh Khan's Josh, has now appealed to the film industry to consider him for projects, making it clear that he is looking for work and not financial assistance. Sharad Kapoor seeks work after health setbacks and depression; AICWA urges film industry to support him.

The actor recently found himself in the news after a video of him parting ways with his four pet dogs went viral. Unable to care for them because of his health, he had moved his pets Josh, Rebel, Star and Panther to an animal welfare centre. Now, the actor is looking forward to getting back on his feet and returning to the sets.

Sharad Kapoor says he wants to work again In a video shared on Instagram on Sunday, Sharad reached out to senior members of the film fraternity, saying he was going through a difficult phase and could use their support. His appeal came a day after the news about his four dogs being moved to an animal welfare centre caught the attention of social media users.

“When somebody blames you for nothing, you obviously feel pained by it. I went into depression. I didn't feel like working or meeting anybody,” Sharad said in the video. He was reportedly referring to the sexual harassment case registered against him by Mumbai Police in 2024, after a 32-year-old actor and producer accused him of groping her. “But now, I've decided. I appeal to the film industry; please help me. Whatever financial crisis I have, I want to work and get out of it," he added.

The actor also revealed that he has been bedridden for the past two to three years. Speaking about the support he has received from his family, Sharad said that they mostly check on him through occasional phone calls. He also expressed his admiration for senior actors and said he was hoping they would extend a helping hand during this phase. “I really need help financially, morally, and mentally. I'm a big fan of all my senior actors. I always look at them as heroes," he said.

Meanwhile, his friend Hema Choudhary, who runs Mumbai-based Bezubaan Public Welfare Trust, shared an update on the actor's health. She revealed that he has been struggling with physical and mental health issues for nearly two years, including a brain-related condition and a broken leg. Actor Jaya Bhattacharya, who visited the actor after his video went viral, also shared a clip in which he spoke about his situation.