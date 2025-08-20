Just Too Filmy Podcast Shines on Times Square Billboards for Independence Day

India’s most-loved Bollywood podcast, Just Too Filmy, has just made history – its partnership with Amazon Music has led to it being featured on the iconic Times Square billboards in New York City from August 15th to 21st, coinciding with India’s 78th Independence Day celebrations. Just Too Filmy, a popular Bollywood podcast, was featured on Times Square billboards from August 15-21, celebrating India's 78th Independence Day.

The week-long showcase cements Just Too Filmy’s status as a pop-culture phenomenon and marks a proud milestone for Indian creators in the podcast and digital storytelling space.

About Just Too Filmy

Launched and hosted by Rotalks, Just Too Filmy is where India’s biggest film and OTT stars, creators, and cultural voices drop their guard to share the stories behind the screen. Known for its unfiltered interviews, sharp pop-culture insights, and nostalgic fan moments, the show has quickly become the definitive destination for everything Bollywood and beyond.

The podcast is also the proud winner of the multiple ACEF and Golden Mikes Awards, further cementing its position as one of India’s most influential digital-first properties.

Beyond podcasting, Just Too Filmy has is a multi-format IP with a vibrant mix of:

YouTube Originals

Bollywood Recommendations

Just Too Filmy Huddle (fan-first interactions)

Radio shows & cross-platform integrations

Active social media communities

A Landmark for Indian Podcasts

Being showcased at Times Square during Independence Day week is more than just a spotlight moment—it is recognition of the rising global appeal of Indian pop culture and the power of homegrown voices to resonate across continents. As the Indian flag illuminated New York, Just Too Filmy’s presence amplified the stories, dreams, and creativity of a new generation of storytellers.

Rotalks shared her excitement: “Just Too Filmy is my baby, and to see it light up Times Square is incredibly special. Amazon Music has been a strong supporter of conversations that count, and with their partnership, the show is now truly global. These unfiltered conversations with India’s entertainment movers and shakers deserve this stage. A heartfelt thank you to every guest who has shared their time and thoughts with us — this moment is for all of us, from India to the world.”

Ramesh Menon, CEO, Fever Network, added: “At Fever Network, we’ve always believed in creating properties that go beyond entertainment to inspire. Just Too Filmy’s Times Square showcase is not just a proud milestone for us, but for the entire Indian podcasting ecosystem. It proves that Indian voices can command the world’s biggest stages.”

What’s Next for Just Too Filmy?

The journey doesn’t stop here. The next big celebration is the Fan First event in October 2025, where fans will enjoy exclusive sessions, meet their favorite film personalities, and immerse themselves in the growing Just Too Filmy community.