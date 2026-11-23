Kaali Kheti

Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, Shaji Chaudhary, Spandan Sameer Javalagi

Director: Haris Imtiyaz Khan

Rating: ★★★

Jackie Shroff and Sharad Kelkar in a still from Kaali Kheti. more less

Haunted houses, possessed children and reincarnation. I can bet that 99% of horror films made over the years have invariably revolved around these three themes. Every once in a while, though, we get something that attempts to break away from the familiar. Tumbbad and The Blair Witch Project are some such examples. Kaali Kheti too attempts to tread a different path. That it has an intriguing premise but fails to fully capitalise on it is rather disappointing.

Kaali Kheti story

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Directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, the story revolves around Babuji (Jackie Shroff), who returns to his village after a decade. His son (Sharad Kelkar), a farmer like his father, is struggling to get a decent yield from his land. Babuji promises to help him turn things around. Meanwhile, he encounters an old friend who has lost his mental balance, with his body gradually turning black. The man soon dies, and Babuji begins experiencing similar symptoms. His quest to uncover the mystery behind the bizarre phenomenon forms the rest of the story.

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Movie Review Kaali Kheti 3/5 Horror When Babuji (Jackie Shroff) begins to experience eerie symptoms similar to that of a dead friend, his son (Sharad Kelkar) must help him uncover the mystery. Director Haris Imtiyaz Khan Cast Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, Shaji Chaudhary, Spandan Sameer Javalagi Verdict Kaali Kheti has an intriguing idea at its core, let down by writing that struggles to deliver a payoff that matches the mystery it builds.

Kaali Kheti review

The subject is unique, and the film attempts to weave horror with a commentary on the plight of farmers, who continue to struggle to make ends meet. The rural setting lends the narrative an unsettling quality, while the idea of something sinister lurking beneath the very land that sustains these families makes for an interesting premise.

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{{^usCountry}} The pacing is largely on point, and the film deserves credit for not resorting to the usual horror film tropes. It attempts to build an atmosphere of dread rather than solely relying on jump scares. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pacing is largely on point, and the film deserves credit for not resorting to the usual horror film tropes. It attempts to build an atmosphere of dread rather than solely relying on jump scares. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the writing, especially in the climax, doesn't do justice to the premise. The film gets caught up in its central idea and leaves the viewer underwhelmed when it should ideally have been exhilarating.

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Among the performances, Jackie Shroff nails the part as the man connected to his roots. His real-life persona, as a nature lover, helps the story immensely. Sharad Kelkar as his son, who is hiding a dark secret, does justice. Neha Sargam as Radha is also effective.

The special effects are also okay and serviceable.

In conclusion

Overall, Kaali Kheti has an intriguing idea at its core. The rural setting and the connection between the land and the people who depend on it give the film a distinct identity. The performances, particularly Shroff's, lend the story emotional weight. However, a promising premise can only take a film so far, and the writing ultimately struggles to deliver a payoff that matches the mystery it builds. The result is moments of unease, but never quite as haunting as it could have been.