Kaali Kheti
Cast: Jackie Shroff, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Sargam, Virendra Saxena, Shaji Chaudhary, Spandan Sameer Javalagi
Director: Haris Imtiyaz Khan
Rating: ★★★
Haunted houses, possessed children and reincarnation. I can bet that 99% of horror films made over the years have invariably revolved around these three themes. Every once in a while, though, we get something that attempts to break away from the familiar. Tumbbad and The Blair Witch Project are some such examples. Kaali Kheti too attempts to tread a different path. That it has an intriguing premise but fails to fully capitalise on it is rather disappointing.
Kaali Kheti story
Directed by Haris Imtiyaz Khan, the story revolves around Babuji (Jackie Shroff), who returns to his village after a decade. His son (Sharad Kelkar), a farmer like his father, is struggling to get a decent yield from his land. Babuji promises to help him turn things around. Meanwhile, he encounters an old friend who has lost his mental balance, with his body gradually turning black. The man soon dies, and Babuji begins experiencing similar symptoms. His quest to uncover the mystery behind the bizarre phenomenon forms the rest of the story.
Kaali Kheti review
The subject is unique, and the film attempts to weave horror with a commentary on the plight of farmers, who continue to struggle to make ends meet. The rural setting lends the narrative an unsettling quality, while the idea of something sinister lurking beneath the very land that sustains these families makes for an interesting premise.
The pacing is largely on point, and the film deserves credit for not resorting to the usual horror film tropes. It attempts to build an atmosphere of dread rather than solely relying on jump scares.{{/usCountry}}
The pacing is largely on point, and the film deserves credit for not resorting to the usual horror film tropes. It attempts to build an atmosphere of dread rather than solely relying on jump scares.{{/usCountry}}
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However, the writing, especially in the climax, doesn't do justice to the premise. The film gets caught up in its central idea and leaves the viewer underwhelmed when it should ideally have been exhilarating.
Among the performances, Jackie Shroff nails the part as the man connected to his roots. His real-life persona, as a nature lover, helps the story immensely. Sharad Kelkar as his son, who is hiding a dark secret, does justice. Neha Sargam as Radha is also effective.
The special effects are also okay and serviceable.
In conclusion
Overall, Kaali Kheti has an intriguing idea at its core. The rural setting and the connection between the land and the people who depend on it give the film a distinct identity. The performances, particularly Shroff's, lend the story emotional weight. However, a promising premise can only take a film so far, and the writing ultimately struggles to deliver a payoff that matches the mystery it builds. The result is moments of unease, but never quite as haunting as it could have been.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.
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