Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu welcome baby boy; check out his cute name

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have become parents. On April 19, Tuesday, Kajal gave birth to her first baby, a boy. Her sister Nisha Aggarwal took to social media to make the announcement. (Also read: Kajal Aggarwal gets ‘bribes’ from husband Gautam Kitchlu to make up for lack of quality time with her. See photo)

Sharing a small car bearing the date of birth and her nephew's name--Neil--Nisha shared how excited she was about his arrival. “Yesterday morning was the most perfect! We welcomed our precious munchkin who makes our world so much more beautiful. The most beautiful smile.. his twinkling eyes brightened up our day. His tiny little feet and hands, the most perfect nails if you please. We are so thrilled to have you in our world Neil Kitchlu Well done @kajalaggarwalofficial and @kitchlug and thank you for this sweetest bundle,” she wrote.

Nisha Aggarwal's post for his nephew.

Kajal and Gautam got married in Mumbai in October 2020. She recently shared a post dedicated to Gautam and wrote about all he has done for her. “Thank you for being the greatest husband + to-be-dad a girl could ask for. Thank you for being so selfless, for waking up with me almost every night while I had ‘morning’ sickness, for camping out on the couch with me for weeks because it was the most comfy place for me to sleep, for immediately texting the doc and taking me to moms house to put my legs up during the braxton hicks contractions and never hesitating or making me feel bad, for always making sure I’m well fed, well hydrated + comfortable, for taking care of me and lastly for loving me through it all. Before our sweet baby comes, I want you to know how wonderful you are and that you will be an amazing father as well,” she wrote.

Kajal has worked in films in multiple languages. She was recently seen in Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. She will be next seen in the Telugu film Archarya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Pooja Hegde. The action drama is scheduled for release on April 29.

