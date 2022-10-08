Kajal Aggarwal reveals son Neil's face as she poses with him at airport

Kajal Aggarwal finally revealed the face of her son Neil. The actor was spotted travelling with husband Gautam Kitchlu and Neil on Friday. The family of three was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport to catch their flight. Kajal and Gautam posed for the paparazzi with Neil resting in a pram. Also read: New mom Kajal Aggarwal practises sword fighting, Kalaripayattu as she preps for Indian 2

Kajal occasionally shares pictures and videos of Neil on Instagram. However, she refrains from revealing his face. She had shared a picture of him last month, as she cradled him in a baby carrier across her shoulders. “Doublethetrouble #twicethefun,” she had captioned the picture.

Kajal Aggarwal with Neil at the airport. (Varinder Chawla)

Post becoming a mom, Kajal has been working on her comeback film, Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. She has been practising horse-riding, sword fighting and Kalaripayattu for the film. She recently shared a video from her Kalaripayattu class as she practiced the art form along with sword fighting.

Thanking her teachers, she had written along with the video, “Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial art, that translates into ‘practice in the arts of the battlefield.’ The magic of this art form evolved into the birth of Shaolin, Kung Fu and consequently Karate and Taekwondo, amongst others. Kalari was typically used for guerilla warfare and is a beautiful practice that empowers the seeker physically as well as mentally. Grateful to have been learning this intermittently (but wholeheartedly) over 3 years! @cvn_kalari have been fabulous and so patient, guiding me as per my ability to learn and perform at different degrees over time. Thank you for being such wonderful masters.”

Kajal has three more Tamil films lined up for release. Among them are Karungaapiyam, Ghosty, and Uma. Indian 2 has been in making since quite a few years, with its shoot being stalled in February 2020 after a freak accident that left a few crew members dead. It is slated to release next year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON