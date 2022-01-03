Kajal Aggarwal shares first glimpse of baby bump in pic with husband Gautam Kitchlu

On January 1, actor Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu announced her pregnancy, leading to congratulatory messages from across the industry. On Monday morning, Kajal took to social media, giving the first glimpse at her baby bump in a picture she posted with Gautam.

Kajal shared a picture of herself and Gautam on Instagram stories, in which the two were twinning in black. She captioned the pic ‘2022’. In the picture, Kajal’s baby bump is clearly visible. She and Gautam are currently in Goa, where they celebrated the New Year with family.

A previous picture shared by Kajal on New Year’s Day had given rise to speculation that she was pregnant. In that picture, Kajal wore a green dress and husband Gautam hugged her from behind cradling her stomach in his hands. Many fans assumed this was done to hide Kajal’s baby bump. But Kajal and Gautam did not say anything then. Kajal simply captioned the picture, “So, I close my eyes to old ends. Open my eyes to new beginnings! Happy new year fam. Immensely grateful for 2021. Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts :).”

Eventually, Gautam put an end to the speculations later that day itself when he posted a picture of Kajal on his Instagram account, with an emoji of a pregnant woman in the caption.

Kajal and Gautam got married in October 2020. The two had been friends but it was only during the lockdown, that they both fell in love, Kajal had earlier revealed. In an interview with Vogue, Kajal had said back in 2020, “We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn’t see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together.”

