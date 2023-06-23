Kajol asks Lust Stories 2 director if she is a better actor than Ajay Devgn. This was his reply

Kajol will be next seen in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2, in a segment directed by Amit R Sharma, which also stars Kumud Mishra. Amit has previously directed Kajol's actor-husband Ajay Devgn in their upcoming film Maidaan. In a recent interview when the director was asked about the similarities and differences between the two of them, Kajol jumped in and asked him to choose the better. This question left the director speechless. (Also read: Kajol says she has always struggled to emote lust on screen: 'There are two things I don't have - sexy and sharam') Kajol asked Amit R. Sharma who is the better actor between her and Ajay Devgn.

Kajol in Lust Stories 2

The trailer for Lust Stories 2 was released recently. In it we get a tease of Kajol's segment, where her character suspects her husband (played by Kumud Mishra) is lusting for their house help. She gets her replaced, much to his annoyance.

Kajol's comment

Now, during an interview with The Quint, Amit was asked about working with both Kajol and Ajay, and whether there were any similarities and differences in their approach. Before he could answer, Kajol interrupted with her question and quipped, “Ask him who is the better actor." Amit started giggling at this question and went on to point at Kajol. When asked again, Amit laughed and said, “I have answered.” Just when Amit started to answer and elaborate on the differences between the two, Kajol again quipped in and said, “I talk a lot more” in comparison to Ajay.

Amit on Kajol and Ajay as actors

Amit said, “Both are punctual, on time, like dot on time. Both have no tantrums and both are amazing actors.” To this, Kajol said, “Only one of them certain phobias, the other one does not have those phobias. I have those phobias which he tapped in to and which he made full use of for the film.”

Ajay's Maidaan has been delayed number of times. The final date of release has not been revealed yet. Ajay Devgn was last seen in Bholaa, which was a box office success. Meanwhile, Kajol also has the release of her debut web series The Trial in the pipeline. The courtroom drama sees Kajol playing a housewife named Noyonika Sengupta, who is forced to return to work as a lawyer after her husband’s public scandal puts him behind bars.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON