Kajol says she has always struggled to emote lust on screen: 'There are two things I don't have - sexy and sharam'

Kajol recalls laughing awkwardly while shooting with Saif Ali Khan for ‘Hothon Pe Bas Tera Naam Hai’ from Naresh Malhotra's 1994 romantic film Yeh Dillagi. Saif and her laughed to an extent that choreographer Saroj Khan had to scold them.

Kajol on emoting lust

“There are two things I don't have — sexy and sharam (laughs). When someone tells me, ”Sharmana hai" (you have to blush), I ask them, ‘Ye kya hota hai’ (what's that). When they show me and I say, “Achha, aankh neechi karni hai (Okay, I need to lower my eyes). Done!' I don't have the emotion but if you give me certain features to move in a certain way, utna samajh mein aata hai (I get that much). You have to see how much Saroj ji wanted to slap us. Saif aur main hase hi ja rahe the (We kept on laughing). Saroj ji was like, ‘Tum log bahut badtameez bache ho’ (you guys are very rude). I've done it (emoting lust) to the best of my ability, but then I have to depend on other people — sambhal lena edit mein, close-up le lo (take care of this in the edit, take a close-up instead),” Kajol said in an interview to Radio Nasha.

She quoted a Julia Roberts interview where she explained how a kissing scene with George Clooney was so technical that the lust and joy evaporated rather quickly.

Kajol defines lust

“I think lust defines a very intense need of something. It could be food. Lust is, I feel, one of the most individual things. Everyone's idea of lust and how they respond to it is completely different. It's a subjective emotion, more than objective," Kajol said in the same interview.

On Lust Stories 2

The four-part anthology is the sequel to Netflix India's Lust Stories (2018). It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films and Ashi Dua's Flying Unicorn Entertainment. The anthology also stars Kumud Mishra, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash, Neena Gupta, Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur. The other directors are Konkona Sensharma, R Balki and Sujoy Ghosh. Lust Stories premieres on Netflix India on June 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON