Home / Entertainment / Web Series / Lust Stories 2 trailer: ‘Volcanoes' erupt in Netflix's steamy new film with Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol

Lust Stories 2 trailer: ‘Volcanoes' erupt in Netflix's steamy new film with Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajol

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 21, 2023 11:47 AM IST

Lust Stories 2 is the sequel to Netflix India's 2018 anthology that featured four short films on lust by four diverse directors. It'll release on June 29.

The trailer of Lust Stories 2 starts with Neena Gupta comparing one's body to Mt. Fuji, where lust erupts just like a volcano. Since she plays a grandmother, her son and daughter-in-law can't help but save face. To make matters worse for them, she suggests her granddaughter sleep with her prospective husband as a ‘test drive.’ (Also Read: Lust Stories 2 teaser: Neena Gupta talks about 'test drive' before marriage as Kajol giggles in this anthology)

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma in Lust Stories 2.
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma in Lust Stories 2.

At the end of the trailer, Neena's character asks her granddaughter (Mrunal Thakur), “Mount Fuji hua?," much to her embarrassment. Mrunal is paired opposite Angad Bedi, who plays her prospective husband, in the anthology.

Kajol in a de-glam avatar

In another story, Kajol's character suspects her husband (Kumud Mishra) is lusting for their house help. She gets her replaced, much to his chagrin. Kajol looks refreshing in a simple, middle-class de-glam avatar and is likely to perform an intense scene with Kumud, a glimpse of which we see in the trailer.

Tillotama and Amruta go at it

Speaking of house helps, in another story, Tillotama Shome's character spies her househelp (Amruta Subhash) sleeping with a delivery guy. She's seen telling a friend on phone, “Seema didi on my bed!” Later in the scene, the employer and the employee are seen arguing who's filthier. This glimpse might take one back to Zoya Akhtar's short film in Lust Stories, where Bhumi Pednekar played a house help who has an affair with her employer (Neel Bhoopalam), before she sees him agree for an arranged marriage.

Tamannaah says no to Vijay Varma

And in the final story of Lust Stories 2, Vijay Varma's character is seen sneaking into the home of his lover from 10 years ago, played by Tamannaah Bhatia. But she objects to sleeping with him because he's married.

About Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories 2 is directed by Amit R Sharma, R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh and Konkona Sensharma. It's still not clear from the trailer which director is helming which short film. The anthology, like the first one, is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua's Flying Unicorn Entertainment. It's slated to release on Netflix India on June 29.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lust stories tamannaah bhatia tamannaah vijay varma kajol kumud mishra Maurice Castillo tillotama shome amruta subhash neena gupta angad bedi mrunal thakur konkona sen sharma sujoy ghosh netflix india + 13 more
lust stories tamannaah bhatia tamannaah vijay varma kajol kumud mishra Maurice Castillo tillotama shome amruta subhash neena gupta angad bedi mrunal thakur konkona sen sharma sujoy ghosh netflix india + 12 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out