Kajol returns to Durga Puja pandal with Rani Mukerji, Sumona Chakravarti is there too. See pics

Actor Kajol returned to a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Thursday. This was Kajol's third visit to a pandal in three days. Also seen at the pandal was Kajol's cousin, actor Rani Mukerji.

On the final day of the Navratras, Kajol arrived for puja in a green saree. She tied her hair in simple braids and wore a choker necklace. Kajol posed for pictures with her cousin Sharbani Mukerji and other relatives. Rani was spotted in a bright yellow saree, posing for paparazzi in front of the Durga idol.

Also present at the pandal on Thursday was television actor Sumona Chakravarti. She was seen in a red saree, wearing matching bangles, as she posed for photos.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Kajol had attended the festivities with her mother Tanuja, sister Tanishaa Mukerji and her son Yug. Kajol has also been sharing her photos from the ‘pujo' on Instagram. Sharing her photo from day 1 of puja, Kajol wrote, “Started off all beautiful and then someone cracked a joke.” The first photo showed Kajol looking graceful in a pink saree, striking a pretty pose. However, the next photo showed her laughing hard.

On Wednesday, Kajol attended the puja with her son Yug. The two were seen holding hands as they entered the venue and Yug did not leave his mother's side throughout. Apart from Yug, Kajol and her husband Ajay are also parents to daughter Nysa, who studies in Singapore.

Kajol recently announced her next movie, The Last Hurrah, which is being directed by veteran actor Revathy. Taking to Instagram, Kajol wrote, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called The Last Hurrah. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES! Can I hear a ‘Yipppeee’ please?”

As per a statement, the film is inspired by a true story and real characters and revolves around a mother, Sujata, who battled the most challenging situations with a smile.

Also read: Kajol gives a peek inside her Rishikesh getaway. See her luxurious room

Elated to come together with Revathy for this tale, Kajol shared, "When I heard the story of The Last Hurrah, I could instantly connect with Sujata and I thought her journey was incredibly inspiring. I think it's a beautiful journey and it deserves to be shared with everyone. And to have Revathy direct me for this story gives me more strength to play Sujata and showcase her strengths."