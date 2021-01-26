Kajol shares most important parenting advice she got from her mother Tanuja
- Kajol revealed that the most important thing her mother Tanuja taught her about parenting was to let children think for themselves.
Actor Kajol revealed the most important parenting advice given to her by her mother, veteran actor Tanuja. Kajol has two children with her husband, actor Ajay Devgn - daughter Nysa and son Yug.
Kajol said that Tanuja taught her the importance of letting children think for themselves and make their own decisions. She added that kids need to find out whether they can be comfortable about facing the consequences of their decisions.
In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kajol said, “My mother has passed down too many things to me. The most important thing that she passed down to me was, ‘You have to make your children think for themselves.’ I think that was the biggest learning that I took back and that led to everything.”
“They have to learn how to think for themselves, make their own decisions and find out whether they can live with their consequences or not. That is the only way they will learn whether this decision is the correct thing for them,” she added.
Earlier this month, Kajol made her digital debut with Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy, which marked Renuka Shahane’s maiden directorial venture. The film, an emotional drama about three generations of women, deals with dysfunctional relationships.
While Kajol’s character has a dysfunctional relationship with her mother and a lot of pent-up anger towards her in Tribhanga, the actor’s equation with her mother Tanuja is anything but strained.
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Kajol said, “I never had a rebellion as such with my mother. I had the most amazing relationship with her because she is amazing. Everything that she did in my life, every decision that she made, she explained it to me in the way I could understand it, whether it was my parents breaking up, whether it was going to work or being a working woman.”
