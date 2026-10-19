Kalki Koechlin, Abhirami, Nafisa Ali urge fans to send objection emails to government over new draft on animal testing in labs

A new draft published by the Indian government's Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) on October 6, titled GSR 864(E), proposes overhauling the existing 1968 and 1998 rules governing lab experimentation on animals. Those who oppose the draft have 30 days to send objections to the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA). Actors Kalki Kochelin, Abhirami and Nafisa Ali urged their fans to send in objection emails and speak up for animals.

Kalki, Abhirami, Nafisa against GSR 864(E)

Kalki Koechlin and Abhirami spoke up against the proposed GSR 864(E) regarding lab animals.

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Kalki made a joint post on her Instagram account with Angels For Animals India. A portion of their caption reads: “If you care about animals, you need to read this and act. India has proposed new rules for animal experiments. The Draft Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals) Rules, 2026.” They also wrote, “The government has invited public objections, and this is our chance to speak up. Animals cannot submit objections. We can. PLEASE SEND THE OBJECTION EMAIL, it will take only few seconds.”

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{{^usCountry}} Abhirami posted a video on her Instagram in which she explains what GSR 864(E) entails, “If you care about animals in India, I need 60 seconds of your time because you need to know what is happening. A new rule called GSR 864(E) was just proposed, and it changes how animals are tested in labs. Right now, a central government committee monitors animal testing. But under the new proposal, individual labs get to self-approve their own experiments on animals if they mark them as mild or moderate pain. Also, it opens up where labs can get the animals from, making it easier to buy them from open or illegal sources or even use our strays.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Abhirami posted a video on her Instagram in which she explains what GSR 864(E) entails, “If you care about animals in India, I need 60 seconds of your time because you need to know what is happening. A new rule called GSR 864(E) was just proposed, and it changes how animals are tested in labs. Right now, a central government committee monitors animal testing. But under the new proposal, individual labs get to self-approve their own experiments on animals if they mark them as mild or moderate pain. Also, it opens up where labs can get the animals from, making it easier to buy them from open or illegal sources or even use our strays.” {{/usCountry}}

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Nafisa also re-shared an influencer’s video explaining what the news rules would entail, urging in her caption: “Please listen to this video and send an email in support of innocent animals that will be experimented on in India in labs.”

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What does the GSR 864(E) entail?

According to Animal Writes, the GSR 864(E), published in the Gazette of India, is a draft of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Control and Supervision of Experiment, Breeding and Trading of Laboratory Animals) Rules, 2026 (G.S.R. 864(E)). It proposes replacing the 1968 and 1998 rules on experiments on animals. The public has 30 days to send objections to the Committee for Control and Supervision of Experiments on Animals (CCSEA).

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The notification was signed on November 30 and published in the gazette on October 6. The public now has until November 6 to raise objections. According to the website, the proposed lab committee will now approve mild and moderate experiments on any species, the purchase of animals, and exceptions are provided for using stray and street animals. Experiments will also reportedly be allowed on mobile labs and spaces without full enclosure.