Nafisa Ali says her Stage 4 ovarian cancer has progressed and spread to liver; actor begins targeted therapy

The actor also explained the results of her latest scan in simple terms for her followers. “In very simple terms, the PET/CT suggests that the ovarian/peritoneal cancer has progressed, with new deposits on the surface of the liver”.

“My treatment protocol has changed and now I have been put on a Targeted Therapy fighting the good fight. Thank you for always keeping my support energy strong,” she wrote.

Sharing details of her latest treatment on Instagram, Nafisa said she has now moved to targeted therapy. She also thanked her followers for continuing to support her through what has been a long and difficult battle.

Nafisa, who has been open about her health struggles over the years, shared the update on social media along with a picture of herself from a hospital bed. Despite being on treatment, she appeared cheerful in the photograph as she held up her IV drip.

Veteran actor Nafisa Ali Sodhi, 69, has shared another update on her cancer journey, revealing that her treatment has now changed after doctors found that the disease had progressed. The actor, who had announced her third remission only a few months ago, said a recent PET/CT scan showed new cancer deposits on the surface of her liver.

Her post quickly drew messages of encouragement from fans, friends and people from the film industry. Fashion designer Farah Khan Ali was among those who sent her love and strength, writing, “You fight girl. You are strong, you are fabulous, you are brave, and you will succeed. Love and prayers your way always my Naf”.

Nafisa Ali’s long battle with cancer Nafisa first revealed her stage 3 peritoneal and ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2018. Since then, she has openly documented different stages of her treatment, including periods of remission. She has also largely been based in Goa while continuing to manage her health and treatment.

In July 2026, she spoke about her health to Indian Express, "Cancer is something that tears families apart. It tears your financial balance apart. It is the scariest journey that I have ever been on because earlier, I could fight for the world. Now, I'm fighting for my life."

She further shared, "So, it has taught me that I need to leave a message for my children, for my family, and for the young people: that the world definitely deserves to be a better place. And I will not step back and allow the powers that be to silence me. I want to tell the truth because, one, it is the future that belongs to everybody else. And we owe it to them to do right.