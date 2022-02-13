Kangana Ranaut calls Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan a bad movie, says ‘no amount of skin show or pornography can save it'

Days after lashing out at a journalist over a question involving Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut has now seemingly penned a note for the actor's latest release, Gehraiyaan. The film is about complex modern relationships and released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday.

Saturday night, Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share Manoj Kumar and Mala Sinha's popular song, Chand Si Mehbooba Ho Meri from the 1965 film, Himalay Ki God Mein. The song has Manoj Kumar singing on the banks of a river and adjoining areas and Mala dancing around in a lehenga. It was sung by legendary singer-composer Mukesh. The film revolved around Manoj Kumar's character Dr Sunil, who fell in love with Mala Sinha's Phoolwa in the village despite being engaged to Shashikala's Dr Neeta.

Kangana Ranaut shared a song and a note on Instagram Stories.

Throwing shade at Gehraiyaan, Kangana wrote, “I am also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance ... in the name of millennial/new age/urban movies don't sell trash pls ... bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can _ save it ... it's a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai (there is no depth in it).”

Earlier this month, Kangana launched her new reality show, Lock Upp at an event and later interacted with the media. She lost her cool when a journalist asked her take on an influencer shaming Deepika for her ‘hemlines and necklines’ during Gehraiyaan promotions. Kangana turned down her question, saying, “Look, I am here to defend those who can’t defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can’t promote her film here. Sit down.”

When the journalist denied promoting Gehraiyaan by asking such a question, Kangana further said, “Of course, you named the film. You are also naming a film which is coming. Obviously, you are being planted by the PRs of the said film. Arre yaar, hum itne bhi toh naadaan nahi hai na (I am not so naive). Do it outside, I will engage with you for 45 minutes.”

Kangana has been criticising Deepika for a while now. She earlier accused her of running a 'business' of depression with her mental health organisation.

Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and includes a few intimate scenes between Deepika and her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi.

