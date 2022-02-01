Kangana Ranaut confirms hosting her 'first show ever' for 'boss lady' Ekta Kapoor, deletes post later

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday confirmed, in a now-deleted post, that she will be hosting her 'first show ever'. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana shared a screenshot of a report that spoke about Kangana turning host for a new reality show produced by Ekta Kapoor.

Alongside the article, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Going to host my first show ever! For lady boss @ektakapoor." However, she didn't reveal any other details about the show. She also deleted the post from her Instagram Stories a few minutes after sharing it.

Recently, producer Ekta Kapoor's ALTBalaji announced on Instagram about a new reality show via a poster. It read, "Ekta R Kapoor to announce the biggest and most fearless reality show." The caption read, "It’s showtime! It's drama time! Are you ready to tune into excitement? It’s going to be intense!@ektarkapoor #ektakapoor #bigannouncement @ALTBalaji @mxplayer."

"Ekta is all set to announce the biggest reality show in India with an epic scale that viewers must have never seen in such a show before. In this non-fiction offering, the audiences will witness a spectacle of unstoppable excitement and unbounded energy," news agency ANI reported citing a source. The details of the show have not been revealed yet. The concept of the show is also yet unknown.

Earlier this month, Kangana started the last schedule of her maiden project as a producer Tiku Weds Sheru. The Queen actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the film's set. Alongside a picture of herself on the set, she wrote, "Nice to be back on the set after latest virus break out disruption."

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut reacts to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 'hiding' amid protests: 'Karma strikes again’

Tiku Weds Sheru stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Sheru and Avneet Kaur as Tiku. Kangana is producing the film under her production house, Manikarnika Films. Tiku Weds Sheru will first release in theatres before streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Kangana recently wrapped filming for her upcoming movie Tejas. Apart from Tejas, she also has Dhaakad, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency and The Incarnation: Sita in her line-up.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON