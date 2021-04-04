Kangana Ranaut impressed with fan's recreation of Chali Chali, says 'most of my fans are more beautiful than me'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of her fan, recreating the Chali Chali song from Thalaivi. Kangana praised the fan's beauty, and noted how most of her fans are more beautiful than her.

"Oh my God you are so gorgeous... most of my fans are more beautiful educated and gorgeous than me," she wrote. In the video, the fan is seen wearing a pink, single-shoulder top and performing some steps from the song in front of a waterfall.

The fan replied, "Thank you Kangana!! You inspire us to bring the best out of us!!" On Saturday, Kangana had also shared an edited video of filmmaker Karan Johar dancing to the song. She tweeted, "Best video so far #ChaliChaliChallenge."

Last week, Kangana had also tweeted about how her beauty doesn't compare with J Jayalalithaa's, on whom the film is based. She tweeted, "Thank you for giving so much love to Chali - chali, lot of Hindi speaking people asking was Jayaa maa so beautiful in her debut song? Well I am not a patch on her..."

The song was launched last week by actor Samatha Akkineni. It shows Jayalaithaa's days as a film actor, before she entered politics. Directed by Vijay, the film stars Kangana in the title role and Arvind Swami as MG Ramachandran. The film depicts the story of Jayalalithaa's life through various stages -- from her struggles in the film industry to reaching the peak of stardom and then venturing into politics. The film is set for theatre release on April 23 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Kangana has asserted that her film will be the one to bring audiences back to the theatres. In a recent tweet, she called film producers Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar names for considering changing the release dates of their films amid mounting Covid-19 cases in the country.

