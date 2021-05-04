IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to sue Anand Bhushan after designer cuts ties with actor: 'See you in the court'
Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel.(HT Archive)
Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel.(HT Archive)
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to sue Anand Bhushan after designer cuts ties with actor: 'See you in the court'

  • Claiming that Kangana Ranaut never worked with fashion designer Anand Bhushan, her sister Rangoli Chandel has said she will sue him.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 09:32 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has said she will sue fashion designer Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu, after they announced they are cutting all professional ties with Kangana. The designers made the announcement hours after Twitter permanently suspended Kangana's account on Tuesday.

Rangoli shared a note on her Instagram Stories that said, "This person Anand Bhushan is trying to get mileage on Kangana's name we are not associated with him in anyway we don't even know him, many influential handles are, tagging him and dragging Kangana's name with his brand, Kangana charges crores for any brand endorsements but editorial shoots are not brand endorsements, neither we choose or select those clothes, magazine editors pick those ensemble looks."

A screenshot of Rangoli's post.
A screenshot of Rangoli's post.

The note further said, "This small time designer is using India's top actress name to promote himself I have decided to sue him he will have to prove in the court how and where we had any endorsement with him now that he is claiming to disassociate himself ... see you in the court @anandbhushan."

Rangoli also posted a screenshot of Anand's tweet and wrote, "R u serious @anandbhushan? Even I want to sue you if you were using Kangana's pics illegally."

A screenshot of Rangoli's post.
A screenshot of Rangoli's post.

She had also written in another post, "No body knows you @anandbhushan please sit down don't try to be famous at others cost."

A screenshot of Rangoli's post.
A screenshot of Rangoli's post.

In a statement shared on Twitter and Instagram, Anand said, "In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
kangana ranaut rangoli chandel anand bhushan kangana ranaut controversy + 2 more

Related Stories

Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu have confirmed that they are disassociating themselves and their brands from Kangana Ranaut.
Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu have confirmed that they are disassociating themselves and their brands from Kangana Ranaut.
bollywood

After Twitter bans Kangana, designers Anand, Rimzim refuse to work with her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 07:36 PM IST
  • Hours after Twitter suspended her account, fashion designers Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu refused to work with Kangana Ranaut anymore.
READ FULL STORY
Twinkle Khanna urged everyone to donate towards Covid-19 relief.
Twinkle Khanna urged everyone to donate towards Covid-19 relief.
bollywood

Twinkle Khanna urges fans to donate oxygen concentrators for those in need

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 07:18 PM IST
  • Twinkle Khanna has shared a message, as India battles the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, that many people are 'begging for air'. She asked people to work collectively to procure more oxygen concentrators.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP