Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel to sue Anand Bhushan after designer cuts ties with actor: 'See you in the court'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has said she will sue fashion designer Anand Bhushan and Rimzim Dadu, after they announced they are cutting all professional ties with Kangana. The designers made the announcement hours after Twitter permanently suspended Kangana's account on Tuesday.

Rangoli shared a note on her Instagram Stories that said, "This person Anand Bhushan is trying to get mileage on Kangana's name we are not associated with him in anyway we don't even know him, many influential handles are, tagging him and dragging Kangana's name with his brand, Kangana charges crores for any brand endorsements but editorial shoots are not brand endorsements, neither we choose or select those clothes, magazine editors pick those ensemble looks."

The note further said, "This small time designer is using India's top actress name to promote himself I have decided to sue him he will have to prove in the court how and where we had any endorsement with him now that he is claiming to disassociate himself ... see you in the court @anandbhushan."

Rangoli also posted a screenshot of Anand's tweet and wrote, "R u serious @anandbhushan? Even I want to sue you if you were using Kangana's pics illegally."

She had also written in another post, "No body knows you @anandbhushan please sit down don't try to be famous at others cost."

In a statement shared on Twitter and Instagram, Anand said, "In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech.”

