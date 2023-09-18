Kangana Ranaut says even 'Batman type log' also feel low and hopeless: I have been perpetually ill

A few days after Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Batman, the actor again referred back to the vigilante superhero for her latest Instagram Stories. On Monday, the actor wrote that over the period of last year, she has been 'perpetually ill' with many diseases, and that even a strong person like Batman can also feel low and hopeless. (Also read: Kangana calls herself GOAT as she says she is ‘badtameez and bhayankar wali’ talented: Batman hoon mai) Kangana Ranaut will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2.

What Kangana said

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Kangana wrote, "I had Dengue, Covid, Delta, Covid - Omicron, and Covid + Swine flu everything within last twelve months. I have been perpetually ill. Kehne ka matlab ye hai ki sab sometimes low and down feel karte hain, weak and hopeless bhi, ji ha Batmab type log bhi (It means everyone has such moments sometimes when they feel low and down, weak and hopeless. Even people who are like Batman) (smile face emoticon)"

She further added, "Chalo chalte raho aage bado (The point is to look forward and progress) Wishing everyone Happy Festival season. (hug and red heart emoticons)"

Kangana on her Instagram Stories.

Kangana said she likes violence

A few days ago, Kangana took to Instagram and shared about how she is perceived as ‘badtameez (mannerless)' and talented at the same time by her colleagues, including filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actor Zeeshan Ayyub. She wrote, “Yeh baat pe sab agree karte hai left right both wings. 1) ek toh main bahut badtmeez hoon 2) violent and extremist bhi hoon, I like violence and violence also likes me. 3) thodi bigadi hue aur bahut ziddi hoon. 40 aur bhayankar wali talented. Matlab G.O.A.T types. Isko kehte hain Batman.. wahi hoon main (This is something everyone can agree, despite political differences that I am very mannerless, violent, extremist, I am spoiled and stubborn; I'm also dangerously talented like greatest of all times kind. This is called being Batman, I am him.)”

She had added interview clips of Anurag Kashyap and Zeeshan Ayyub, as well as Hansal Mehta praising her talent as an actor and as a creative artist. Kangana had worked with Anurag in Queen, and shared screen space with Zeeshan in Tanu weds Manu Returns. Hansal had directed Kangana in the film Simran.

On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Chandramukhi 2. The film is set to release on September 28. She also has Tejas and Emergency lined up for release.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail