Kangana Ranaut supports same-sex marriage in India: 'Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai, hum kya bol sakte hai'

Kangana Ranaut was in Haridwar recently, where she spoke to reporters on a wide range of topics. Kangana also shared her opinion on same-sex marriage. After the Supreme Court heard pleas for legal sanction for same-sex marriages in India, Kangana was asked about the same during her Haridwar trip. She extended her support for same-sex marriages. Also read: Kangana Ranaut says 'whatever your sexual preferences, they must remain in your bed only, don't flaunt everywhere' Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts on same-sex marriage during a recent interaction with media.

Kangana said during a media interaction, “Jo shaadi hoti hai, woh dil ke rishte hote hai, ye sab hi jante hai. Jab logo ke dil mil gaye hai, baaki kuch logo ki jo preference hai, usme hum kya bol sakte hai (Marriage is a matter of the heart, and everyone knows that. When hearts have met, what can we say about people's preferences)?”

Reacting to a new video of Kangana speaking about same-sex marriage, which was shared on Twitter, a person said, "Only Bollywood celeb to support same-sex marriage openly. A liberal in true sense." Another one tweeted, "Not a fan of hers, but I respect her for this. She's one of the only few celebrities to publicly express her support for the LGBTQIA+ community."

A few days ago, Kangana had taken to Twitter to express her views amid the ongoing same-sex marriage case in Supreme Court. She had tweeted, "Whether you are a man/woman/ anything else your gender is of no consequence to anyone but you, please understand. In modern world we don't even use words like actresses or female directors we call them actors and directors. What you do in the world is your identity, not what you do in bed."

Kangana had further said, "Whatever your sexual preferences are they must remain in your bed only. Don't make them your identity card or medals and flaunt every where. Most importantly don't roam around with a knife to cut every throat who don't agree with your gender. I am again saying your gender is not your identity don't make it that way. I am a woman from rural area life gave me no concession I had to make my own place in the world of actors, film makers, producers and writers.”

Kangana recently wrapped up two of her upcoming films, Emergency – she is directing the project and will be seen playing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi – and her Tamil movie Chandramukhi 2.

