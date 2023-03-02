Kapil Sharma says South Koreans cried after watching Zwigato: ‘They didn’t even know I am known for comedy'

Kapil Sharma, Nandita Das and Shahana Goswami launched their film Zwigato's second trailer in Mumbai on Wednesday. At the press conference, the actors and director spoke at length about their film, including the reaction it got in Korea when it premiered at the 27th Busan International Film Festival last year. (Also read: Kapil Sharma says he is not worried about Zwigato failing: 'I will not lose anything, dukaan to apni chal hi rahi hai')

Kapil Sharma said "Zwigato" struck a chord with the audience in South Korea. "After watching the film, people were crying there, and they didn't even know that I'm known for comedy. So, I don't think there'll be any disappointment,” he said at the press event.

Kapil plays a food delivery agent in Zwigato. The film charts his journey from getting fired from his factory floor manager job to all the trouble that the app and his new job brings into his life. Shahana plays his wife who also wants to work and help her family.

Talking about trying his luck with a new genre, he said, “I do comedy 2 hours a day on my show, but I'm not like that for 24 hours. There are several facets to my personality, which I'd like to show. I don't think there will be any disappointment among fans as they'll also be keen to see what new I'm bringing to the table."

Zwigato is all set to hit the big screen soon. Taking to Instagram, comedian Kapil Sharma shared a motion poster of the film which he captioned, "The most awaited order of the year is finally arriving! Zwigato. In Cinemas on 17th March. A heartwarming tale about a food delivery rider."

Talking more about the film, Nandita earlier said, "Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalise around us. I found the perfect producing partner in Sameer Nair to tell this simple yet complex slice-of-life film."

Meanwhile, Kapil continues to work on The Kapil Sharma Show.

