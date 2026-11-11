Kapil Sharma's show: Ayushmann Khurrana refused to sit on a horse at his wedding, says Sooraj Barjatya made him do it in Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Kapil Sharma has unveiled the trailer of the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. This time, the show will welcome the star cast of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's upcoming film Yeh Prem Mol Liya. Much like Barjatya's films, the trailer of the comedy chat show looked like a big family reunion, with Sooraj, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire in attendance.

'Sooraj Barjatya made me do all the things that I refused to do as a groom in real-life'

Ayushmann Khurrana and other cast members of Yeh Prem Mol Liya on The Great Indian Kapil Show.

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During the trailer, Kapil joked that, for the first time, the number of people on stage matched the number of people sitting in the audience. During the interaction, Sooraj revealed that his mother had insisted that he get married before making his first film because she was worried that he might fall in love with an actor and marry her.

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Meanwhile, Ayushmann joked that he, too, had got married young, just like Sooraj. The actor then shared how he had refused to wear a sehra (a floral headdress worn by grooms) or sit on a horse for his own wedding to Tahira Kashyap. However, he joked that Sooraj made him do all the things he had avoided in real life for their upcoming film.

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{{^usCountry}} The trailer also showed The Great Indian Kapil Show regulars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover interacting with the film's cast, making for plenty of fun moments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trailer also showed The Great Indian Kapil Show regulars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover interacting with the film's cast, making for plenty of fun moments. {{/usCountry}}

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About Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Yeh Prem Mol Liya stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film also features Anupam Kher, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Saumya Tandon and Swanand Kirkire. It is produced by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, with music composed by Himesh Reshammiya.

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The film marks Sooraj's return to direction after Uunchai (2022) and his reunion with Himesh Reshammiya, with whom he previously collaborated on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015). Yeh Prem Mol Liya is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27, 2026.

About Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya has built a distinct identity in Hindi cinema with his brand of wholesome family entertainers, old-school romance and stories rooted in Indian traditions and values. All his films often revolve around large families, weddings, celebrations and the importance of staying together. He made his directorial debut with Salman Khan and Bhagyashree-starrer Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), which was a massive hit. He went on to deliver iconic films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994), Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999) and Vivah (2006).