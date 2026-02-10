Karan Johar admits working with Saroj Khan on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge left him traumatised: ‘She never liked me’

Filmmaker Karan Johar once found himself on the receiving end of Saroj Khan’s temper while working on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Karan revealed that she scolded him in front of the entire crew, admitting that he was left traumatised by the experience. Saroj Khan died at the age of 71 on July 3, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Karan on working with Saroj Khan During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan recalled an incident from the sets of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, revealing how a last-minute costume mishap while filming Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna song landed him in choreographer Saroj Khan’s line of fire. Karan worked as an assistant to Aditya Chopra on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

The trouble started when the production suddenly ran short of red scarves meant for the background dancers, with Karan sharing it was a demand given to him at the last minute.

Faced with more dancers than fabric, Karan came up with a quick fix to tackle the situation. He said, “I, to save the situation, went to Jojo, Saroj ji’s assistant, and very cleverly said, you know, Jojo, I think accha lagega (it will look good), unko bolo, apna ek haath pocket mein rakho (tell them to keep one hand in their pockets), stylish lagega, cool lagega (it will look cool, it will look stylish). Because I didn’t have any more cloth.”

Karan’s solution” seemed to work until Saroj Khan walked in. The filmmaker recalled that the late choreographer immediately sensed something was off. Once she realised who was behind it, she scolded Karan in front of the entire crew on set.

Looking back, Karan said, “She literally pushed me. She said, ‘Tu jahaan jaana chaahe, ja, Goregaon ja, laal kapda la, warna main shoot nahi karungi (Go wherever you need to go, go to Goregaon, bring the red cloth, otherwise I will not shoot)’. I still remember the visual of us running on the streets of Goregaon saying, ‘laal kapda! Laal kapda! (Red cloth! Red cloth!). I was scared for my life. I was traumatised, traumatised, you know, and she was really scary. Like, she was the best. She somehow did not like me. She never liked me."

Saroj Khan died at the age of 71 on July 3, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital a month prior to her death after complaining of breathing issues.

More about Karan Johar Karan’s recent production, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, failed to impress audiences. The film has collected only ₹49.5 crore so far since its release on December 25, 2025.

Next, the filmmaker has Nagzilla, starring Kartik Aaryan, and Chand Mera Dil, featuring Lakshya and Ananya Panday, in the pipeline. Nagzilla is a supernatural high-fantasy comedy-drama backed by Dharma Productions and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is scheduled for release in August this year. Chand Mera Dil, on the other hand, is a romantic drama slated to release on April 10, 2026.

Karan’s home production Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, was selected as India’s entry for the Oscars last year. Even after making it to the shortlist, the film faltered at the final hurdle.