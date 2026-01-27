Karan Johar announces 'digital detox', to step away from social media briefly, asks universe for 'strength to...'

Karan had quit Twitter during the COVID-19 pandemic citing toxicity on the platform. He has remained active on Instagram, particularly during the promotions of his films.

Early on Tuesday morning, Karan took to Instagram Stories to share a brief note. “Digital detox for a week. No doom scrolling! No DMs! No posts! May the universe give me the strength to stay away,” it read.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced a break from social media, calling it a ‘digital detox’. The filmmaker, whose production Homebound recently lost out in the race for the Oscars, said he was stepping away from Instagram and other platforms briefly.

Last week, Karan had shared a post shading trolls and creators for their trolling of actor Varun Dhawan ahead of the release of Border 2. Karan, a close friend of Varun, took to Instagram and called out trolls. Praising Varun's performance, Karan wrote, "Has to be said... the reason why it's called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct! You can troll an artist for his smile but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure authentic audience love! So noisemakers and clickbait seeking content creators can do what they like ... truth will always prevail!"