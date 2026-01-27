Karan Johar announces 'digital detox', to step away from social media briefly, asks universe for 'strength to...'
Filmmaker Karan Johar shared that he will be on ‘digital detox’ for a week, stepping away from social media.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has announced a break from social media, calling it a ‘digital detox’. The filmmaker, whose production Homebound recently lost out in the race for the Oscars, said he was stepping away from Instagram and other platforms briefly.
Karan Johar on a digital detox
Early on Tuesday morning, Karan took to Instagram Stories to share a brief note. “Digital detox for a week. No doom scrolling! No DMs! No posts! May the universe give me the strength to stay away,” it read.
Karan had quit Twitter during the COVID-19 pandemic citing toxicity on the platform. He has remained active on Instagram, particularly during the promotions of his films.
Last week, Karan had shared a post shading trolls and creators for their trolling of actor Varun Dhawan ahead of the release of Border 2. Karan, a close friend of Varun, took to Instagram and called out trolls. Praising Varun's performance, Karan wrote, "Has to be said... the reason why it's called a virtual world! Real will always score and prove the noise on social media as defunct! You can troll an artist for his smile but then he laughs when the film releases to packed houses and he receives pure authentic audience love! So noisemakers and clickbait seeking content creators can do what they like ... truth will always prevail!"
Karan Johar's recent film
Karan’s home production Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, was selected as India’s entry for the Oscars last year. Even after making it to the shortlist, the film faltered at the final hurdle. Last week, when the Academy Award nominations were announced, Homebound failed to make the top 5. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor.
