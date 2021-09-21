Karan Johar calls Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘Poo of my life’, Karisma shares childhood pics as they wish her on birthday

Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 41 on Tuesday and she rang in her birthday on a beachside holiday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir, at an undisclosed location. While all her family and friends may not be with her on her special day, they are making sure she feels the love. While close friend filmmaker Karan Johar called her “my poo for life”, sister Karisma Kapoor shared a cute childhood picture of them.

For his birthday wish for Kareena, Karan shared a picture with her and wrote, “We are pouters and posers in crime. So much love for my favourite girl on her special day! Happy birthday to my Poo for life (That can sound wrong on many levels but bolna to banta hai) I love you so much.” Kareena wrote, “Soulmates” and shared his post.

A glimpse of Karan Johar's post.

Karisma also posted two throwback pictures from their childhood and wrote, “Will always be by ur side. Happy birthday to the best sister in the world.. My lifeline love you the mostest. #birthdaygirl #sisterlove #beboisthebest #happybirthday.” Many of their industry colleagues, including Ranveer Singh and Kanika Kapoor, commented on the post to congratulate Kareena on her birthday. Kareena’s close friends, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora also dropped heart emojis on the post. Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan wrote, “Happy birthday babs,” and added a heart emoji.

Neetu Kapoor also shared a throwback picture from Kareena's childhood. In the image, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu can be seen posing with Kareena, Karisma and two kids.

Kareena thanked Neetu Kapoor.

Malaika Arora also posted a picture of Kareena to wish her on her birthday. She shared a glimpse from a recent get-together with Kareena and wrote, “Happy birthday to my most stunning and beautiful Bebo. Keep glowing and shining. Love you.” Malaika also added red heart emojis to her post.

Kareena is currently celebrating her birthday with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Jeh and Taimur at an undisclosed beach location. Apart from sharing pictures from the vacation, she also thanked everyone for their wishes on Tuesday.

A glimpse of Kareena's posts.

Kareena shared Karisma’s Instagram post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you my life.” Kareena also shared Malaika’s post with red heart emojis on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “My forever girl.”

Kareena thanks her friends.

Amrita Arora had also shared a picture with Kareena and the birthday girl thanked her with, “I love you foreva.” Kareena also thanked Malika Bhat, Punit Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Kunal Kemmu, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Neha Dhupia, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Anushka Sharma for their wishes.