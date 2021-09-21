Kareena Kapoor dials up the romance with Saif Ali Khan in special birthday post for herself from beach vacay. See here

Kareena Kapoor has shared a romantic new picture with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, on her birthday. Kareena and Saif, along with their two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, are currently vacationing at an undisclosed beach destination.

Kareena Kapoor turned 41 on September 21. She took to Instagram Stories to post the picture, which shows her and Saif Ali Khan posing together at their resort. The sea can be seen in the background, as Saif wrapped his arm around her. He wore his trademark white kurta, but it is unclear what Kareena was wearing, besides a few bracelets.

Kareena has been sharing regular updates from the family vacation. She recently posted a picture that showed Saif and Taimur on a boat in the distance, and another that showed Jeh crying for his toy. “Forever mood,” she wrote in the caption of the second picture. She captioned the first picture, "Once upon a time on an island."

Kareena, Saif, and the two kids travelled to the Maldives last month, to ring in Saif's birthday. Kareena had kept fans updated with regular posts even then. The family is fond of travelling, and Kareena and Saif also reportedly own a chalet in Gstaad. In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Saif joked that the best way to mend fences with her after a fight is to take her to London.

Saif was most recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar horror-comedy Bhoot Police, co-starring Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. Kareena recently filmed some scenes for Laal Singh Chaddha, in which she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan. She announced her pregnancy last year when portions remained to be shot for the movie. She was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which was Irrfan Khan's final film.