Kareena Kapoor’s son Jehangir Ali Khan reflects her ‘forever mood’ as she shares new photos from family vacay

Kareena Kapoor, who is enjoying a beach holiday at an undisclosed location with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, captured her various moods on camera. She also shared a new picture of Jehangir, reaching out for toys as he sat up in a stroller. “Forever mood,” she captioned it, along with a bunch of heart and heart-eyes emojis.

First, Kareena shared a black-and-white picture of herself, looking sideways and wrote, “Mood 1.” In the second photo, she appeared to be looking at the sky, and palm trees could be seen in the background. “Mood 2,” she captioned it. Sharing the image of Jehangir, she wrote, “Forever mood.”

Kareena Kapoor shared new pictures on Instagram Stories.

Last week, Saif, Kareena, Taimur and Jehangir were seen leaving Mumbai. While she has been documenting the family vacation on Instagram, she has not disclosed the location in any of her posts.

On Sunday night, Kareena shared a zoomed-in picture of Saif and Taimur standing on a boat, some distance away. “Once upon a time on an island,” she wrote. She previously shared a bunch of pictures from the trip on Thursday, including selfies in which she wore a large straw hat.

It appears that the trip is to celebrate Kareena’s birthday; she turns 41 on Tuesday. Last month, the whole family travelled to the Maldives to ring in Saif’s 51st birthday.

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film, an adaptation of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, marks their onscreen reunion after Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, which released in 2012.

Directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha also marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. It also features Mona Singh in a pivotal role.