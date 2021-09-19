Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are on an adventure in Kareena Kapoor's latest holiday post. See pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a new picture from her latest beach vacation with the family. The new photo features not her but her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their older son, Taimur Ali Khan.

“Once upon a time on an island,” Kareena captioned her post, shared on Instagram Stories. The photo showed Saif in black shirt and swimming trunks, standing on a boat. Next to him is Taimur, whom he is holding by his arm. Kareena appears to have zoomed in quite a bit to capture the moment on her camera.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram post.

Earlier on Thursday, Kareena had shared more sneak-peeks from her vacation, with her fans on social media. She posted a picture on her story in which she wore a large straw hat that covered most of her face. She added the text, "Who Dat", to the picture.

In another picture, which she clicked while lounging on a chair at the beach, she captured a view of the sea, the white sand and the blue sky. "Zoom in," she wrote with the photo, hinting at the barely visible Saif and Taimur swimming in the sea.

Earlier in August, Kareena had gone for a vacation to the Maldives to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday.

Also read: CISF puts Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their entourage of nannies through security protocol at airport. Watch video

Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film also stars actor Aamir Khan, with whom Kareena has worked in 3 Idiots and Talaash. Actor Mona Singh will also be seen in the movie.

Written by Atul Kulkarni and directed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' Oscar Award-winning 1994 film Forrest Gump, that featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the lead role.