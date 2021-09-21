‘Kapoor girl, no brain, has gone to Harvard’: When Kareena Kapoor revealed family's shocked reaction

Actor Kareena Kapoor turns 41 on Tuesday. Before making her acting debut with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000, Kareena also briefly dabbled in computer studies.

When she appeared on an episode of Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, Kareena spoke all about that period in her life. “Honestly, Harvard was just like to have a good time and have a blast," she told Simi. Kareena said that her mother Babita, and sister Karisma Kapoor did not want her to go to Harvard University for three months but she made her own preparations, filled out forms and went there to study Microcomputers and Information Technology.

Simi commented how for the Kapoor family, Kareena going to Harvard was bigger than her winning an Oscar. Kareena said, “Oh God! It was the biggest thing ever. Everyone was reacting that my niece, my this, my that has gone to Harvard. Kapoor girl, no brains, has gone to Harvard. They all were overreacting. No one could believe that I had gone to Harvard. They all celebrated."

However, after actually landing in Harvard, things did not turn out the way she had hoped. “I wouldn't really call it a party. It was tough. I would get up at 4.30 in the morning, in the library, trying to get my assignments done,” she said.

Soon, Kareena changed her mind and decided to pursue her original dream of becoming an actor. After working with Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee, Kareena also starred in movies such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Omkara, Jab We Met, Heroine, 3 Idiots and others.

She was last seen with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium in 2020. Her next movie will be Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She also said that she auditioned for a movie role for the first time in her career for it.

Talking to Rajeev Masand last year, Kareena said Aamir wanted to be sure about it. “Because knowing the way that he is, I think he wanted to be like 100% sure. So very randomly, out of the blue, I got a call from Aamir. ‘I want you to hear this film, this and that and I am very excited about it.’ So it just happened very organically. I heard the script like just then the minute he called me and he was just like let’s read some scenes. I want you to read some scenes. So I was like yeah, I have never done something like this. I thought like what the hell. I want to see myself if I want to do this or not and you know there is nothing wrong in that,” she said.