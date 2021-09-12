Kareena Kapoor returns to Laal Singh Chaddha sets, shares pics with her team: 'Back with my loves'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is back on the sets of her film, Laal Singh Chaddha. She shared pictures with her team on Instagram Stories.

Sharing two pictures, she captioned them as ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Back with my loves’. In one of the pictures, she is getting her makeup done while in the second picture, she and her team pose for the camera.

In October last year, the actor had wrapped up her bit in the film and posted a picture with Aamir Khan. Sharing it, she had written: “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha... tough times... the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures ofcourse. Thank you @_aamirkhan and @advaitchandan for an intense yet poignant journey... thank you to my most wonderful team @avancontractor, @teasemakeup, @makeupbypompy, @poonamdamania and the entire crew... @nainas89 you were missed. Till we cross paths again.”

Looks like some shooting still remains to be completed. The actor was pregnant during the shoot of her film and went on a maternity break soon after. In February, she and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son, Jehangir.

Before the birth of Jeh, Kareena shot some scenes of Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi. She had revealed, in an interview, about how she would travel from Pataudi to Delhi everyday and shoot through the night.

Kareena Kapoor poses with her team.

She had told NDTV, “We had a comfortable shoot. I used to commute from Pataudi to Delhi, because I had requested Saif to come with me, because Taimur was also with me and I wanted him to feel comfortable. I had an hour and half journey in the car every day and we shot late nights mostly.”

Kareena Kapoor gets her makeup done.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor says son Jeh is part of romantic song with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

She said she did so only after getting a nod from her gynaecologist and was particular about washing her hands and covering her face with mask all through the shoot. She also joked how her son Jeh had been part of a romantic song with Aamir Khan. "So, my son is practically in Laal Singh Chaddha. He is in the romantic song with Aamir and me."

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film will see Aamir Khan in the role made memorable by Tom Hanks.