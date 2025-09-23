Karan Johar can’t get enough of Farah Khan’s cook Dilip: ‘No one is more popular than him’

Filmmaker Farah Khan's cook Dilip has become an unlikely star after being a constant in her vlogs, winning over fans with his charm. Even Karan Johar, a close friend of Farah, has joined the Dilip fan club, joking that he is more popular than Farah herself. Over time, Dilip has emerged as a fan favourite, with his charming rapport and playful banter with Farah Khan winning hearts.

Karan Johar jokes about Dilip’s popularity

On Monday, Karan stepped out to attend the premiere of his upcoming production venture Homebound with the film’s lead Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa. His friend and filmmaker Farah Khan also joined the starry event.

Farah was spotted striking a pose with Karan on the red carpet, and their playful banter captured the attention of all the photographers gathered around.

Referring to Farah’s cook, Dilip, Karan joked, “I want to say no one is more popular than Dilip. Dilip zyada aage nahi chala gaya? (He has gone ahead in life, right?)”

Farah asked, “What about me?" to which Karan quipped, “No, no." The exchange between the two made the photographers laugh.

Later, as they posed for the shutterbugs, Karan was seen giving Farah a warm hug and saying, “Rab ne bana di jodi (A match made in heaven).”

About Dilip in Farah Khan’s cooking vlogs

Farah Khan launched her cooking vlogs in 2024, where she is seen visiting the homes of various celebrities along with her cook, Dilip. Together, they learn to prepare new dishes while sharing light-hearted conversations that keep viewers hooked. Over time, Dilip has emerged as a fan favourite, with his charming rapport and playful banter with Farah winning hearts. Their rising popularity recently landed them a spot at the YouTube FanFest in Mumbai on 11 September.

In one of her vlogs, Farah hinted that Dilip now charges a huge fee and saying, “Chaalu kiya tha 20,000 se ab toh pucho hi mat (It started with 20,000, so don’t even ask now).” In the vlogs, Dilip is often seen joking and asking Farah to increase his salary.