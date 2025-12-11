Karan Johar reviews Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, says it features his favourite Ranveer Singh performance

Dhurandhar has set the box office on fire ever since it hit theatres last Friday. The spy thriller, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has been the toast of social media over the last few days. Several celebrities praised the film on their social media accounts, and now filmmaker Karan Johar has joined the bandwagon. (Also read: Internet confused by Hrithik Roshan's 2nd review of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar hours after he disagreed on its politics) Karan Johar has hailed Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, which released in theatres on December 5.

Karan Johar's review of Dhurandhar

On Thursday, Karan took to his Instagram Stories and shared his review of Dhurandhar. “OUTSTANDING!!! So much respect for Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, Sashwat Sachdeva (my favourite @ranveersingh performance).”

For the unversed, Karan directed Ranveer in the 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Earlier, Karan had showered praise on Ranveer for transforming himself for the lead role in his film. The film also starred Alia Bhatt. Dhurandhar has already surpassed the film's lifetime haul in India.

Karan via Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Karan also added, “Congratulations to the entire cast and crew and to @officialjiostudios.”

In the last few days, Hrithik Roshan, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Smriti Irani and many more stars showered praise on the film through their social media accounts. The film opened to mixed reviews from critics but viewers have universally praised it.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar, along with Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. Apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in lead roles. The film is set in Lyari, Pakistan, and stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, who infiltrates a cartel gang. A sequel will be released in theatres on March 19, 2026.