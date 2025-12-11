Internet confused by Hrithik Roshan's 2nd review of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar hours after he disagreed on its politics

Actor Hrithik Roshan has posted a second review of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar within a few hours of his first, where he questioned its politics. In his new review, he praised the performances by Raveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. But here’s why the internet is confused. Hrithik Roshan posted a second review of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar within hours.

Hrithik Roshan posts second review of Dhurandhar

A few hours after his first review, Hrithik took to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to praise the performances in Dhurandhar. He wrote, “Still can't get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent.”

Adding that he can’t wait for the sequel, he wrote, “#akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @bolbedibol what you did was phenomenal..what an ACT, brilliant!! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2!!!”

Internet confused by his new review of Dhurandhar

The internet was confused about why Hrithik had posted another review of Dhurandhar hours after his first. Reactions ranged from asking him if he was backtracking to questioning if he had different admins handling X and Instagram. One person wrote, “Hrithik on IG: ‘I disagree with the politics’. Hrithik on X 48 hrs later: ‘Bro the cinema tho.’”

Another wrote, “Ye Twitter aur Insta do alag Hrithik chala rahe hai kya? (Do different Hrithiks run Twitter and Instagram?)” One questioned, “Different admins for X and Instagram??” One person even joked about his initial review, writing, “Hrithik checking Insta: Kamaal hai, ye maine kab likhi? (When did I write this?)” An X user pointed out, “What about the politics of the film which you had questioned last night, sir?”

Hrithik Roshan’s initial review of Dhurandhar

On Wednesday evening, Hrithik had posted his review of Dhurandhar on his Instagram stories. He wrote, “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema.”

Writing that he might disagree with the politics of the film, the actor added, “I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing..”

Hrithik Roshan's initial review of Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar is written, directed and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. It stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film has crossed the ₹230 crore mark worldwide in five days.